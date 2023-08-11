The much anticipated Madden 24 is only a week away. That stands for the players who purchased the Standard Edition of the game, while those who bought the Deluxe Edition can enjoy this NFL video game on August 15.
We already know plenty of details about Madden 24. In this article, we discuss the players with X-Factor and Superstar abilities.
These abilities will come in handy in head-to-head matchups. Still, the gamers will have more freedom to upgrade their players in Ultimate Team and Franchise Modes.
List of Madden 24 players with X-Factor and Superstar abilities
We have 50 players with X-Factor and 66 with Superstar attributes in Madden 24, both on offence and defence. Here you can see the Madden 24 Superstar abilities tier list. Interestingly, only the Houston Texans don’t have a single player on the list. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles have nine, which is the most of all teams.
Arizona Cardinals
Superstar Player
- Budda Baker – Pick Artist, Unfakeable
Atlanta Falcons
X-Factor Players
- Kyle Pitts – Double Me, Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat
Superstar Players
- Calais Campbell – Inside Stuff, Run Stopper
- A.J. Terrell Jr. – Inside Shade, Deep Route KO, Deep Out Zone KO
- Jessie Bates III – Acrobat, Deep In Zone KO
Baltimore Ravens
X-Factor Players
- Lamar Jackson – Truzz, Juke Box, Quick Draw, Fastbreak
- Mark Andrews – Yac ‘Em Up, Mid In Elite, Matchup Nightmare, TE Apprentice
- Roquan Smith – Reinforcement, Tackle Supreme, Mid Zone KO, Deflator
Superstar Players
- Ronnie Stanley – Secure Protector, Edge Protector
- Marlon Humphrey – Short Route KO, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade
- Justin Tucker – Zen Kicker, Clutch Kicker
Buffalo Bills
X-Factor Players
- Josh Allen – Bazooka, Quick Draw, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye
- Stefon Diggs – Rac ‘Em Up, Juke Box, Deep In Elite, Acrobat
- Von Miller – Fearmonger, Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Tre’Davious White – Shutdown, Pick Artist, Acrobat, Deep Out Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Micah Hyde – Pick Artist, Medium Route KO
- Jordan Poyer – Deep Out Zone KO, Mid Zone KO
Carolina Panthers
Superstar Players
- Ikem Ekwonu – Nasty Streak
- Brian Burns – Speedster, Strip Specialist
Chicago Bears
Superstar Player
- DJ Moore – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite
Cincinnati Bengals
X-Factor Players
- Joe Burrow – Run & Gun, Sideline Deadeye, Fearless, Set Feet Lead
- Ja’Marr Chase – Double Me, Mid In Elite, Mid Out Elite
Superstar Player
- Tee Higgins – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite
Cleveland Browns
X-Factor Players
- Nick Chubb – Wrecking Ball, Bruiser, Reach For It, Balance Beam
- Myles Garrett – Unstoppable Force, Strip Specialist, El Toro, Edge Threat
Superstar Players
- Amari Cooper – Route Technician, Outside Apprentice
- Wyatt Teller – Post Up, Nasty Streak
- Za’Darius Smith – Out My Way, Mr. Big Stop, Edge Threat Elite
Dallas Cowboys
X-Factor Player
- Micah Parsons – Unstoppable Force, Out My Way, Secure Tackler, Edge Threat
Superstar Players
- Dak Prescott – Anchored Extender, Gutsy Scrambler, Conductor
- CeeDee Lamb – Mid Out Elite, Outside Apprentice, Short Out Elite
- Zack Martin – Post Up, Screen Protector
- Tyron Smith – All Day, Edge Protector
- Stephon Gilmore – Acrobat, Pick Artist, Flat Zone KO
- Trevon Diggs – Acrobat, Pick Artist
Denver Broncos
X-Factor Player
- Patrick Surtain II – Shutdown, Outside Shade, Short Route KO, Tip Drill
Superstar Player
- Justin Simmons – Mid Zone KO, Pick Artist
Detroit Lions
Superstar Players
- Amon-Ra St. Brown – Short Out Elite, Acrobat
- Penei Sewell – Screen Protector, Natural Talent
Green Bay Packers
X-Factor Player
- Jaire Alexander – Shutdown, Acrobat, Outside Shade, Short Route KO
Superstar Players
- David Bakhtiari – All Day, Edge Protector
- Aaron Jones - Reach for It, Juke Box
- Kenny Clark – Unpredictable, Inside Stuff
- Rashan Gary – No Outsiders, Swim Club
Indianapolis Colts
X-Factor Player
- DeForest Buckner – Unstoppable Force, El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure
Superstar Players
- Jonathan Taylor – Arm Bar, Juke Box
- Quenton Nelson – Puller Elite, Nasty Streak
Jacksonville Jaguars
Superstar Players
- Trevor Lawrence – Gunslinger, Gutsy Scrambler
- Brandon Scherff – Post Up, Matador
Kansas City Chiefs
X-Factor Players
- Patrick Mahomes – Bazooka, Pass Lead Elite, Dashing Deadeye, Redzone Deadeye
- Travis Kelce – Double Me, Leap Frog, TE Apprentice, Deep Out Elite
- Chris Jones – Momentum Shift, El Toro, Goal Line Stuff, Under Pressure
Las Vegas Raiders
X-Factor Players
- Josh Jacobs – Wrecking Ball, Backlash, Backfield Master
- Davante Adams – Double Me, Route Technician, Outside Apprentice, Red Zone Threat
- Maxx Crosby – Relentless, Edge Threat Elite, Swim Club, No Outsiders
Superstar Player
- Chandler Jones – Edge Threat Elite, Strip Specialist
Los Angeles Chargers
X-Factor Players
- Austin Ekeler – Wrecking Ball, Energizer, Backfield Mismatch, Goal Line Back
- Keenan Allen – Max Security, Outside Apprentice, Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic
- Joey Bosa – Unstoppable Force, Swim Club, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Derwin James – Reinforcement, Unfakeable, Lumberjack, Flat Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Justin Herbert – Pass Lead Elite, Sideline Deadeye, High Point Deadeye
- Mike Williams – Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite
- Khalil Mack – Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
Los Angeles Rams
X-Factor Players
- Cooper Kupp – Rac ‘Em Up, Persistent, Red Zone Threat, Slot-O-Matic
- Aaron Donald – Blitz, El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure
Miami Dolphins
X-Factor Players
- Tyreek Hill – Rac ‘Em Up, Juke Box, Short Out Elite, Acrobat
- Jalen Ramsey – Bottleneck, Acrobat, One Step Ahead, Bench Press
Superstar Players
- Jaylen Waddle – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite
- Terron Armstead – Secure Protector, Edge Protector
Minnesota Vikings
X-Factor Player
- Justin Jefferson – Double Me, Outside Apprentice, Route Technician, Short In Elite
Superstar Players
- Danielle Hunter – Extra Credit, Speedster
- Harrison Smith – Enforcer, Flat Zone KO, Deep In Zone KO
New England Patriots
Superstar Player
- Matthew Judon – Demoralizer, Edge Threat
New Orleans Saints
X-Factor Player
- Demario Davis – Reinforcement (X-Factor), Outmatched, Out My Way, Secure Tackler
Superstar Players
- Alvin Kamara – RB Apprentice, Juke Box
- Cameron Jordan – Instant Rebate, No Outsiders, Edge Threat Elite
- Marshon Lattimore – On The Ball, Deep Route KO
New York Giants
X-Factor Players
- Saquon Barkley – First One Free, Juke Box, Leap Frog, Energizer
- Dexter Lawrence – Blitz, Inside Stuff, El Toro
New York Jets
Superstar Players
- Aaron Rodgers – Dashing Deadeye, Roaming Deadeye, Pass Lead Elite
- Mekhi Becton – Nasty Streak
- Quinnen Williams – Unpredictable, El Toro
- Sauce Gardner – Acrobat, Inside Shake, Deep Out Zone KO
Philadelphia Eagles X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24
X-Factor Players
- Jalen Hurts – Run & Gun, Juke Box, Fastbreak, Gunslinger
- A.J. Brown – Max Security, Short Out Elite, WR Apprentice, Runoff Elite
- Darius Slay – Shutdown, Acrobat, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade
Superstar Players
- Dallas Goedert – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite
- Jason Kelce – Natural Talent, Screen Protector
- Lane Johnson – Fool Me Once, Nasty Streak
- Haason Reddick – Edge Threat, No Outsiders, Strip Specialist
- Fletcher Cox – Under Pressure, Secure Tackler
- Jordan Davis – Inside Stuff
Pittsburgh Steelers
X-Factor Players
- T.J. Watt – Unstoppable Force, Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat
- Cam Heyward – Fearmonger, Unpredictable, El Toro, Inside Stuff
Superstar Players
- Najee Harris – Reach For It, Leap Frog
- Diontae Johnson – Short In Elite, Short Out Elite
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pick Artist, Tip Drill, Deep Out Zone KO
San Francisco 49ers
X-Factor Players
- Christian McCaffrey - Ankle Breaker, Evasive, Leap Frog, Backfield Master
- Deebo Samuel – Yac ‘Em Up, Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite
- George Kittle – Yac ‘Em Up, Route Apprentice, Short Out Elite, Short In Elite
- Nick Bosa – Relentless, Extra Credit, Speedster, Edge Threat
- Fred Warner – Zone Hawk, Outmatched, Lurker, Mid Zone KO
Superstar Player
- Trent Williams – All Day, Edge Protector, Post Up
Seattle Seahawks
X-Factor Player
- D.K. Metcalf – Double Me, Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Red Zone Threat
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
X-Factor Players
- Mike Evans – Double Me, Deep Out Elite, Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat
- Lavonte David – Run Stuffer, Lurker, Deflator, Mid Zone KO
Superstar Players
- Chris Godwin – Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite
- Tristan Wirfs – Secure Protector, Natural Talent
- Ryan Jensen – Secure Protector, All Day
- Shaquil Barrett – Strip Specialist, Edge Threat
- Vita Vea – El Toro, B.O.G.O.
Tennessee Titans
X-Factor Player
- Derrick Henry – Freight Train, Arm Bar, Tank, Backlash
Superstar Players
- Jeffery Simmons – El Toro, Run Stopper
- Kevin Byard – Pick Artist, Deep In Zone KO
Washington Commanders
X-Factor Players
- Terry McLaurin – Ankle Breaker, Outside Apprentice, Acrobat, Deep In Elite
- Jonathan Allen – Momentum Shift, Inside Stuff, Run Stopper, Reach Elite
Superstar Player
- Chase Young – Speedster, Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders
Stay tuned for more Madden 24 news as the game comes out in a few days.
