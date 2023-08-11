The much anticipated Madden 24 is only a week away. That stands for the players who purchased the Standard Edition of the game, while those who bought the Deluxe Edition can enjoy this NFL video game on August 15.

We already know plenty of details about Madden 24. In this article, we discuss the players with X-Factor and Superstar abilities.

These abilities will come in handy in head-to-head matchups. Still, the gamers will have more freedom to upgrade their players in Ultimate Team and Franchise Modes.

List of Madden 24 players with X-Factor and Superstar abilities

We have 50 players with X-Factor and 66 with Superstar attributes in Madden 24, both on offence and defence. Here you can see the Madden 24 Superstar abilities tier list. Interestingly, only the Houston Texans don’t have a single player on the list. On the other hand, the Philadelphia Eagles have nine, which is the most of all teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Superstar Player

Budda Baker – Pick Artist, Unfakeable

Atlanta Falcons

X-Factor Players

Kyle Pitts – Double Me, Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat

Superstar Players

Calais Campbell – Inside Stuff, Run Stopper

A.J. Terrell Jr. – Inside Shade, Deep Route KO, Deep Out Zone KO

Jessie Bates III – Acrobat, Deep In Zone KO

Baltimore Ravens

X-Factor Players

Lamar Jackson – Truzz, Juke Box, Quick Draw, Fastbreak

Mark Andrews – Yac ‘Em Up, Mid In Elite, Matchup Nightmare, TE Apprentice

Roquan Smith – Reinforcement, Tackle Supreme, Mid Zone KO, Deflator

Superstar Players

Ronnie Stanley – Secure Protector, Edge Protector

Marlon Humphrey – Short Route KO, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade

Justin Tucker – Zen Kicker, Clutch Kicker

Buffalo Bills

X-Factor Players

Josh Allen – Bazooka, Quick Draw, Fastbreak, Dashing Deadeye

Stefon Diggs – Rac ‘Em Up, Juke Box, Deep In Elite, Acrobat

Von Miller – Fearmonger, Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders, Edge Threat

Tre’Davious White – Shutdown, Pick Artist, Acrobat, Deep Out Zone KO

Superstar Players

Micah Hyde – Pick Artist, Medium Route KO

Jordan Poyer – Deep Out Zone KO, Mid Zone KO

Carolina Panthers

Superstar Players

Ikem Ekwonu – Nasty Streak

Brian Burns – Speedster, Strip Specialist

Chicago Bears

Superstar Player

DJ Moore – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite

Cincinnati Bengals

X-Factor Players

Joe Burrow – Run & Gun, Sideline Deadeye, Fearless, Set Feet Lead

Ja’Marr Chase – Double Me, Mid In Elite, Mid Out Elite

Superstar Player

Tee Higgins – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite

Cleveland Browns

X-Factor Players

Nick Chubb – Wrecking Ball, Bruiser, Reach For It, Balance Beam

Myles Garrett – Unstoppable Force, Strip Specialist, El Toro, Edge Threat

Superstar Players

Amari Cooper – Route Technician, Outside Apprentice

Wyatt Teller – Post Up, Nasty Streak

Za’Darius Smith – Out My Way, Mr. Big Stop, Edge Threat Elite

Dallas Cowboys

X-Factor Player

Micah Parsons – Unstoppable Force, Out My Way, Secure Tackler, Edge Threat

Superstar Players

Dak Prescott – Anchored Extender, Gutsy Scrambler, Conductor

CeeDee Lamb – Mid Out Elite, Outside Apprentice, Short Out Elite

Zack Martin – Post Up, Screen Protector

Tyron Smith – All Day, Edge Protector

Stephon Gilmore – Acrobat, Pick Artist, Flat Zone KO

Trevon Diggs – Acrobat, Pick Artist

Denver Broncos

X-Factor Player

Patrick Surtain II – Shutdown, Outside Shade, Short Route KO, Tip Drill

Superstar Player

Justin Simmons – Mid Zone KO, Pick Artist

Detroit Lions

Superstar Players

Amon-Ra St. Brown – Short Out Elite, Acrobat

Penei Sewell – Screen Protector, Natural Talent

Green Bay Packers

X-Factor Player

Jaire Alexander – Shutdown, Acrobat, Outside Shade, Short Route KO

Superstar Players

David Bakhtiari – All Day, Edge Protector

Aaron Jones - Reach for It, Juke Box

Kenny Clark – Unpredictable, Inside Stuff

Rashan Gary – No Outsiders, Swim Club

Indianapolis Colts

X-Factor Player

DeForest Buckner – Unstoppable Force, El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure

Superstar Players

Jonathan Taylor – Arm Bar, Juke Box

Quenton Nelson – Puller Elite, Nasty Streak

Jacksonville Jaguars

Superstar Players

Trevor Lawrence – Gunslinger, Gutsy Scrambler

Brandon Scherff – Post Up, Matador

Kansas City Chiefs

X-Factor Players

Patrick Mahomes – Bazooka, Pass Lead Elite, Dashing Deadeye, Redzone Deadeye

Travis Kelce – Double Me, Leap Frog, TE Apprentice, Deep Out Elite

Chris Jones – Momentum Shift, El Toro, Goal Line Stuff, Under Pressure

Las Vegas Raiders

X-Factor Players

Josh Jacobs – Wrecking Ball, Backlash, Backfield Master

Davante Adams – Double Me, Route Technician, Outside Apprentice, Red Zone Threat

Maxx Crosby – Relentless, Edge Threat Elite, Swim Club, No Outsiders

Superstar Player

Chandler Jones – Edge Threat Elite, Strip Specialist

Los Angeles Chargers

X-Factor Players

Austin Ekeler – Wrecking Ball, Energizer, Backfield Mismatch, Goal Line Back

Keenan Allen – Max Security, Outside Apprentice, Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic

Joey Bosa – Unstoppable Force, Swim Club, No Outsiders, Edge Threat

Derwin James – Reinforcement, Unfakeable, Lumberjack, Flat Zone KO

Superstar Players

Justin Herbert – Pass Lead Elite, Sideline Deadeye, High Point Deadeye

Mike Williams – Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite

Khalil Mack – Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat

Los Angeles Rams

X-Factor Players

Cooper Kupp – Rac ‘Em Up, Persistent, Red Zone Threat, Slot-O-Matic

Aaron Donald – Blitz, El Toro, Inside Stuff, Under Pressure

Miami Dolphins

X-Factor Players

Tyreek Hill – Rac ‘Em Up, Juke Box, Short Out Elite, Acrobat

Jalen Ramsey – Bottleneck, Acrobat, One Step Ahead, Bench Press

Superstar Players

Jaylen Waddle – Short In Elite, Mid In Elite

Terron Armstead – Secure Protector, Edge Protector

Minnesota Vikings

X-Factor Player

Justin Jefferson – Double Me, Outside Apprentice, Route Technician, Short In Elite

Superstar Players

Danielle Hunter – Extra Credit, Speedster

Harrison Smith – Enforcer, Flat Zone KO, Deep In Zone KO

New England Patriots

Superstar Player

Matthew Judon – Demoralizer, Edge Threat

New Orleans Saints

X-Factor Player

Demario Davis – Reinforcement (X-Factor), Outmatched, Out My Way, Secure Tackler

Superstar Players

Alvin Kamara – RB Apprentice, Juke Box

Cameron Jordan – Instant Rebate, No Outsiders, Edge Threat Elite

Marshon Lattimore – On The Ball, Deep Route KO

New York Giants

X-Factor Players

Saquon Barkley – First One Free, Juke Box, Leap Frog, Energizer

Dexter Lawrence – Blitz, Inside Stuff, El Toro

New York Jets

Superstar Players

Aaron Rodgers – Dashing Deadeye, Roaming Deadeye, Pass Lead Elite

Mekhi Becton – Nasty Streak

Quinnen Williams – Unpredictable, El Toro

Sauce Gardner – Acrobat, Inside Shake, Deep Out Zone KO

Philadelphia Eagles X-Factor and Superstar Players - Madden 24

X-Factor Players

Jalen Hurts – Run & Gun, Juke Box, Fastbreak, Gunslinger

A.J. Brown – Max Security, Short Out Elite, WR Apprentice, Runoff Elite

Darius Slay – Shutdown, Acrobat, Deep Route KO, Inside Shade

Superstar Players

Dallas Goedert – Mid Out Elite, Short Out Elite

Jason Kelce – Natural Talent, Screen Protector

Lane Johnson – Fool Me Once, Nasty Streak

Haason Reddick – Edge Threat, No Outsiders, Strip Specialist

Fletcher Cox – Under Pressure, Secure Tackler

Jordan Davis – Inside Stuff

Pittsburgh Steelers

X-Factor Players

T.J. Watt – Unstoppable Force, Strip Specialist, No Outsiders, Edge Threat

Cam Heyward – Fearmonger, Unpredictable, El Toro, Inside Stuff

Superstar Players

Najee Harris – Reach For It, Leap Frog

Diontae Johnson – Short In Elite, Short Out Elite

Minkah Fitzpatrick – Pick Artist, Tip Drill, Deep Out Zone KO

San Francisco 49ers

X-Factor Players

Christian McCaffrey - Ankle Breaker, Evasive, Leap Frog, Backfield Master

Deebo Samuel – Yac ‘Em Up, Mid Out Elite, Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite

George Kittle – Yac ‘Em Up, Route Apprentice, Short Out Elite, Short In Elite

Nick Bosa – Relentless, Extra Credit, Speedster, Edge Threat

Fred Warner – Zone Hawk, Outmatched, Lurker, Mid Zone KO

Superstar Player

Trent Williams – All Day, Edge Protector, Post Up

Seattle Seahawks

X-Factor Player

D.K. Metcalf – Double Me, Outside Apprentice, Deep Out Elite, Red Zone Threat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

X-Factor Players

Mike Evans – Double Me, Deep Out Elite, Mid In Elite, Red Zone Threat

Lavonte David – Run Stuffer, Lurker, Deflator, Mid Zone KO

Superstar Players

Chris Godwin – Slot-O-Matic, Mid In Elite

Tristan Wirfs – Secure Protector, Natural Talent

Ryan Jensen – Secure Protector, All Day

Shaquil Barrett – Strip Specialist, Edge Threat

Vita Vea – El Toro, B.O.G.O.

Tennessee Titans

X-Factor Player

Derrick Henry – Freight Train, Arm Bar, Tank, Backlash

Superstar Players

Jeffery Simmons – El Toro, Run Stopper

Kevin Byard – Pick Artist, Deep In Zone KO

Washington Commanders

X-Factor Players

Terry McLaurin – Ankle Breaker, Outside Apprentice, Acrobat, Deep In Elite

Jonathan Allen – Momentum Shift, Inside Stuff, Run Stopper, Reach Elite

Superstar Player

Chase Young – Speedster, Adrenaline Rush, No Outsiders

Stay tuned for more Madden 24 news as the game comes out in a few days.