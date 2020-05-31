[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* Madden 21 Trailer DELAYED – EA push back reveal due to George Floyd’s death

EA has released its official statement on the delay.

by Brandon Ridgely May 31, 2020

 

EA’s Official Reveal Trailer for Madden 21 was originally scheduled to premiere Monday 1, June.

That is no longer the case.

EA has delayed the trailer, appearing to cite the backlash over the death of George Floyd.

The announcement was made via EA Madden NFL Twitter account, which posted the following statement.

IT’S OFFICIAL- EA has delayed its Madden 21 Reveal Trailer indefinitely in response to the death of George Floyd

The statement reads:

‘Tomorrow, we had committed to celebrating Madden NFL 21 with you, but we’re not going to do that now.

‘We stand with our African American/ Black community of friends, players, colleagues and partners. Our immediate attention is on actions we can take to drive change against the unjust treatment and systemic bias that is plaguing the nation and our world.’

‘We’ll find another time to talk football with you. Because this is bigger than a game, bigger than sports, and needs all of us to stand together and commit to change.’

We will update this piece with more news as it comes in.

