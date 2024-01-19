Self-confidence booster!

Players in League of Legends are likely to encounter individuals in solo queue and casual mode who possess an excessive amount of confidence. In Season 14, Riot Games introduced a fresh item named Hubris in LoL, which amplifies egos even more by placing a statue on Summoner's Rift.

The addition of Hubris in LoL greatly benefits assassin champions who have needed additional means to annihilate their vulnerable targets. Moreover, with a statue to honour your triumphs, you have the opportunity to boast about your achievements to both friends and adversaries.

How to build Hubris in LoL

The introduction of Hubris in League for season 14 brings forth a fresh legendary item, specifically designed for assassin-based champions. This item offers a range of new passives, enhancing their abilities on the battlefield.

To acquire Hubris, players must gather two essential item components and an additional 900 gold. This is the full build for Hubris in LoL:

Serrated Dirk (Items + 300 gold)

Long Sword (350 gold)

Long Sword (350 gold)

Caulfield’s Warhammer (Items + 150 gold)

Long Sword (350 gold)

Long Sword (350 gold)

Glowing Mote (250 gold)

900 gold

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Rio Games Hubris

Once completed, the full build of Hubris provides the player with 60 attack damage, 15 ability haste, and 18 lethality right from the moment of purchase.

Moreover, it incorporates the Ego and Eminence passives, further amplifying the striking power when engaging the enemy's backline and eliminating targeted foes.

Self-confidence is Hubris’ middle name

Hubris, defined as excessive pride or self-confidence, is exemplified in Summoner's Rift through a passive ability called Ego. This passive allows players to bask in their own dominant strength by having a bronze statue of their champion appear next to their team's fountain upon purchasing the item.

As the player achieves takedowns, the statue will upgrade its rank and change colour, symbolizing their growing prowess.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Additionally, the passive ability called Eminence grants a unique effect. Whenever a player successfully takes down an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, they are rewarded with a 10 bonus attack damage for 60 seconds.

Furthermore, this bonus is further enhanced with each increase in the statue's rank, making the passive even more potent as the player accumulates more kills.

