The League of Legends Victorious skins feature champions at their best, adorned in glorious armour symbolising their competitive triumph. For each Season and Split, a new Victorious skin is released, and because these skins are not available for purchase, they are highly coveted.

For the 2023 Season's second Split, we're getting a badass new Victorious Tryndamere skin, featuring the Barbarian King looking better than he ever has.

Here's how you can get the Victorious Tryndamere skin in League of Legends.

How to get the Victorious Tryndamere Skin in LoL

The Victorious Tryndamere skin is the ranked reward skin for League of Legends Season 13 Split 2. To earn the skin, all you need to do is rack up wins in LoL ranked modes, Solo/Duo and Flex, until you reach the Gold rank.

Players who fulfil these requirements will be given the Victorious Tryndamere skin shortly after the end of the Split.

Keep in mind that, if you're below Gold once the Split is over, by January 9, 2024, at 11:59:59pm in your local server time, you won't get the Victorious Tryndamere skin as a reward.

So make sure not to get demoted or to let your rank decay by then.

When will players receive the Victorious Tryndamere Skin?

Players will get the first batch of their ranked rewards after Patch 14.2 goes live on 24 January 2024. However, they will have to wait just a little longer to receive the new Victorious skin.

Riot Games has announced that they're targeting Patch 14.4 on February 22 to give out the Victorious Tryndamere skin. Unfortunately, if you've missed your chance to grab the Victorious Tryndamere skin in Season 13's Split 2, there's currently no way to get it once the new season starts.

But don't worry, because Riot has announced three ranked Splits for Season 14, which means you'll have the chance to acquire three incredible Victorious skins in 2024.

That's all there is to know about getting the Victorious Tryndamere skin in League of Legends.

