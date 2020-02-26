Hotshot Racing: Switch it up this spring with a glorious nostalgia trip - Characters, Game Modes, Review & more

Curve Digital has just put out a stunning retro-inspired arcade racer, called Hotshot Racing, and it's primed to launch on Switch this spring.

Hotshot Racing boasts an impressive graphical style, filled to the brim drift-style gameplay which seeks to challenge the playstyle of classic arcade racers.

The developers have promised to achieve a "silky smooth 60 frames per second" on all platforms.

NEED FOR SPEED: There are many different choices in terms of drivers and their cars

There are up to eight drivers to choose from, each with their own abilities and cars.

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020

There are 16 tracks and a number of different game modes.

You can, of course, play alone - but with the choice of 'four-player local split-screen co-op', you'd be absolutely mad to not utilize the multiplayer co-op.

There's also Grand Prix mode (like in Mario Kart) where you can race in a series of tracks to compete for gold in a championship.

I SPY: Race your mates in the shadow of the great Sphinx in this gloriously retro game

There's also a Time Trial mode, a 'Cops and Robbers' mode where criminals need to escape from the police, and a 'Drive or Explode' mode where players need to reach a checkpoint in order to avoid exploding.

If all of this sounds like your cup of tea, you'll be able to download the game on Steam in Spring 2020.