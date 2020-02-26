header decal
26 Feb 2020

Hotshot Racing: Switch it up this spring with a glorious nostalgia trip - Characters, Game Modes, Review & more

The stunning retro racer has multiple game modes, and features 'four player local co-op'.

Curve Digital has just put out a stunning retro-inspired arcade racer, called Hotshot Racing, and it's primed to launch on Switch this spring.

Hotshot Racing boasts an impressive graphical style, filled to the brim drift-style gameplay which seeks to challenge the playstyle of classic arcade racers.

The developers have promised to achieve a "silky smooth 60 frames per second" on all platforms.

hotshot racing switch original

NEED FOR SPEED: There are many different choices in terms of drivers and their cars

There are up to eight drivers to choose from, each with their own abilities and cars.

There are 16 tracks and a number of different game modes.

You can, of course, play alone - but with the choice of 'four-player local split-screen co-op', you'd be absolutely mad to not utilize the multiplayer co-op.

There's also Grand Prix mode (like in Mario Kart) where you can race in a series of tracks to compete for gold in a championship.

hotshot racing switch original1

I SPY: Race your mates in the shadow of the great Sphinx in this gloriously retro game

There's also a Time Trial mode, a 'Cops and Robbers' mode where criminals need to escape from the police, and a 'Drive or Explode' mode where players need to reach a checkpoint in order to avoid exploding.

If all of this sounds like your cup of tea, you'll be able to download the game on Steam in Spring 2020.

