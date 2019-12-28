Best Nintendo Switch Games of 2019: Super Mario Maker 2, Mortal Kombat 11 & more

The Nintendo Switch took the gaming world by storm upon its release in 2017. Since then, the Switch games have gone from strength to strength and so some seriously good games came out on the handheld device this year.

Keep reading below as we list the best Nintendo Switch games that came out in 2019.

10. Stardew Valley

Developer: Eric Barone

Stardew is a farming simulation game in which players take control of a character who takes over their deceased grandfather’s unkept farm land in a place known as Stardew Valley.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but fans of the game herald it as massively addictive, as you literally build up your livelihood from absolutely nothing.

9. Wargroove

Developer: Chucklefish

Wargroove is a turn-based tactics Switch game in which players take control of one of fifteen commanders, each with their own campaign, motivations and personality.

This great little game allows you to explore different maps and fight foes both offline or online.

8. Super Mario Maker 2

Developer: Nintendo

Super Mario Maker 2 allows players to create their own Super Mario levels using different aspects from across the entire Mario series. You can create, share and play yours/other people’s courses, so there is a massive amount of Mario content to get stuck in to!

A great idea, brought back for a second instalment – for all you Super Mario fans this is a great game for the Switch.

7. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Developer: Grezzo

The remake of the 1993 gameboy game, Link’s Awakening, dropped back in September of this year and brought back nostalgia for many of the game’s original fanbase.

The game retains its original top-down perspective and follows the story of Link after he’s marooned on Koholint Island after a shipwreck. The updated graphics are brilliant and really bring the original story to life – well worth your time.

6. Mortal Kombat 11

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 11 is, unsurprisingly, the eleventh instalment in NetherRealm Studios’ popular fighter franchise and seems to be back better than ever.

New gameplay features, such as Fatal Blows and Krushing Blows, combined with a fantastic story set in a corrupted Raiden, make for a brilliant Mortal Kombat game and it is well deserving of its ranking in this list.

5. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Developer: Beenox

Not a lot of people may have heard that Sony’s loveable Bandicoot Crash, had made his way over to the Switch.

However, this year Crash made his first appearance on Nintendo’s hand-held console in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, a remaster of the classic game Crash Team Racing originally developed for the PlayStation in 1999!

The game is made more exciting by the fact that it’s now hand held – having the opportunity to race your mates on the go in a game other than Mario Kart is a blessing.

4. Luigi’s Mansion 3

Developer: Next Level Games

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another charming chapter in a great franchise and one that anyone will enjoy. The game is beautiful and by far the best a Mario game has looked to date.

The 12 hour story makes for an enjoyable adventure and therefore it’s a game that many will want to get their hands on.

Check out our full review for Luigi’s Mansion 3 here.

