[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 11 June – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more

The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos, so here’s exactly what you can expect.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Jun 8, 2020
 

gta v online weekly update countdown 11 june

The second GTA Online weekly update of the month is coming soon and as usual. we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rockstar’s 11 June patch.

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Expected Content
3 June’s Weekly Updates So Far
4 4 June Weekly Update
4.1 New Content:
4.2 Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
4.3 Discounted Content:
4.4 Time Trial:
4.5 RC Bandito Time Trial:
4.6 Twitch Prime Bonuses:

GTA CASH CARD BUY NOW

Release Date

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 11 June between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

Expected Content

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

  • Price cuts on both new and old content
  • Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
  • New vehicles, tracks or time trials
geralds last play gta v online
GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

  • New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
  • Increased bonuses on business-type features
  • New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
  • New Twitch Prime benefits

June’s Weekly Updates So Far

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

4 June Weekly Update

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content:

  • Podium Car: SC1
gta online weekly update june 4 cs1 podium car
TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • Special Vehicle Races
  • Casino Heist (Only RP)

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

  • MOC
  • Rogue, $720,000
  • Swinger, $545,400
  • Ardent, $690,000
  • Caracara 4X4, $525,000
  • Facilities, 50% Discount
  • Arcades, 50% Discount
gta online weekly update special vehicle races double payout
DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • RE 7B
  • Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon