GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 11 June – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more
The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos, so here’s exactly what you can expect.
The second GTA Online weekly update of the month is coming soon and as usual. we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rockstar’s 11 June patch.
Release Date
The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 11 June between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.
We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.
Expected Content
Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:
- Price cuts on both new and old content
- Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes
- New vehicles, tracks or time trials
- New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players
- Increased bonuses on business-type features
- New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel
- New Twitch Prime benefits
June’s Weekly Updates So Far
The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.
4 June Weekly Update
The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.
New Content:
- Podium Car: SC1
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Special Vehicle Races
- Casino Heist (Only RP)
Discounted Content:
- MOC
- Rogue, $720,000
- Swinger, $545,400
- Ardent, $690,000
- Caracara 4X4, $525,000
- Facilities, 50% Discount
- Arcades, 50% Discount
Time Trial:
- Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Cemetery
- Video Guide
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- RE 7B
- Infernus Classic, 70% Discount
