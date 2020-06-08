GTA V Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 11 June – Release date, time, expected content, bonus payouts, discounts & more

The second patch of the month is on its way to Los Santos, so here’s exactly what you can expect.

The second GTA Online weekly update of the month is coming soon and as usual. we’re expecting a load of new content, bonus payouts and discounts.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rockstar’s 11 June patch.

The next GTA Online weekly update will arrive on Thursday, 11 June between 4-5am ET / 9-10am BST.

We will update this page with the patch notes as soon as they drop.

Expected Content

Rockstar regularly updates the game with the following:

Price cuts on both new and old content

Double GTA dollars and RP awarded on certain game modes

New vehicles, tracks or time trials

GERALD’S LAST PLAY: April saw a brand new set of contact missions arrive in GTA online, could we see more updates for this game mode in June?

READ MORE: GTA Online: Peyote Plant Locations (turn into an animal)

New clothing items are sometimes awarded to players

Increased bonuses on business-type features

New prizes on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel

New Twitch Prime benefits

The following patch notes cover June 2020’s GTA Online updates so far.

The following patch notes arrived on 4 June’s weekly update.

New Content:

Podium Car: SC1

TRY YOUR LUCK: The SC1 is this week’s podium car

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Special Vehicle Races

Casino Heist (Only RP)

READ MORE: GTA Online money cheat

Discounted Content:

MOC

Rogue, $720,000

Swinger, $545,400

Ardent, $690,000

Caracara 4X4, $525,000

Facilities, 50% Discount

Arcades, 50% Discount

DOUBLE TROUBLE: It’s double payout for Special Vehicle Races this week

Time Trial:

Calafia Way, Par Time of 01:24.20

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Cemetery

Video Guide

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

RE 7B

Infernus Classic, 70% Discount

READ MORE: Fastest 5 Cars in GTA Online