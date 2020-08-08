[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online Summer Update: New Cars – Open Wheel vehicles, off-roaders, tunable sports cars & more

Grab one of a dozen new sets of wheels coming to Rockstar’s biggest online game – and race them as well!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 8, 2020
GTA Online Summer Update Cars 2

The GTA Online Summer Update is bringing plenty of new content to the game on 11 August.

One of the areas we’re getting the most new things to play with is cars.

Cars in GTA Online

GTA Online is filled with all kinds of different cars with surprising capabilities.

GTA Online Summer Update Cars 1
COMING SOON: Tons of new cars are coming to GTA Online

Some can fly with propulsion and gliding systems, some have homing missiles, and some are armored enough to take more than a dozen explosives.

In the GTA Online Summer Update, we’ve gotten a preview of some of the many cars to come.

What Cars are in the Summer Update?

So far we know the GTA Online Summer Update will contain Open Wheel cars, tunable sports cars, and off-roaders.

gta summer update new cars
REV YOUR ENGINES: Open Wheel cars will turn GTA Online racing up a notch

You’ll be able to purchase the cars on auto websites in GTA Online.

We’ll get to enjoy all of these of new cars, and the other content – including new guns, other new vehicles, and new missions on 11 August.

