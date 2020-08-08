GTA Online Summer Update: New Cars – Open Wheel vehicles, off-roaders, tunable sports cars & more
Grab one of a dozen new sets of wheels coming to Rockstar’s biggest online game – and race them as well!
The GTA Online Summer Update is bringing plenty of new content to the game on 11 August.
One of the areas we’re getting the most new things to play with is cars.
Cars in GTA Online
GTA Online is filled with all kinds of different cars with surprising capabilities.
Some can fly with propulsion and gliding systems, some have homing missiles, and some are armored enough to take more than a dozen explosives.
In the GTA Online Summer Update, we’ve gotten a preview of some of the many cars to come.
What Cars are in the Summer Update?
So far we know the GTA Online Summer Update will contain Open Wheel cars, tunable sports cars, and off-roaders.
You’ll be able to purchase the cars on auto websites in GTA Online.
We’ll get to enjoy all of these of new cars, and the other content – including new guns, other new vehicles, and new missions on 11 August.