GTA Online: Shark Card Guide - Which card is best? Prices, PS4, Xbox, PC, bonuses, best value & more

If you are new to GTA Online then you might want to get started with some virtual cash in your account and skip some of the hard work in building up your reputation - who are we to judge?

GTA Online Shark Cards could be perfect for you. This gives you the option to use real money to buy Shark Cards which can then redeemed in-game to make purchases.

Follow this guide for all the different GTA Online Shark Cards you can buy, how much they cost, and what you could buy with each one.

The prices of these cards have not changed since launch in 2013, and they are on a sliding scale of value, meaning the more you spend the more in-game value for money you get.

Red Shark - $100,000

Purchase Cost: £1.99 / $2.99 / €2.49In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $33k to $50k

As expected, this card offers the lowest value and is about half the value of the top cards. It might give you a small boost to buy some weapons but most vehicles are now out of this price range.

If you do think you will be looking to buy cards in the future, the worst situation is to keep buying multiples of these cards and spending more than you would have you jumped to a bigger card.

Tiger Shark - $200,000

Purchase Cost: £3.29 / $4.99 / €3.99In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $40k to $61k

You get a small increase in value from this card but not much, and you still can't really buy anything other than some weapons, ammo and a couple of vehicles that were there on release six years ago. Most of the post-launch DLC will be out the range of this card too.

Bull Shark - $500,000

Purchase Cost: £6.19 / $9.99 / €7.49In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $50k to $81k

The value goes up by another 20-30% and half a million is not a small amount of in-game cash. But you have to remember GTA Online is about becoming a kingpin and therefore just like real life it's just about enough to buy and run a mid to top-end sports car.

If you have your eye on something, or already have some cash and this is the top-up you need then it's a decent booster.

Great White Shark - $1,250,000

Purchase Cost: £11.99 / $19.99 / €14.99In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $63k to $104k

If you are looking to be ballin' in the top-end Supercars listed as the top five fastest cars in GTA Online - you might notice they are all in the 'couple of million dollars' range. This might be the card you need to get you the rest of the way there.

Again it's not life-changing and is probably going to get you one really good vehicle, so work out if that's worth the $20 purchase.

Whale Shark - $3,500,000

Purchase Cost: £31.99 / $49.99 / €37.99In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $70k to $109k

There's a big jump in value here but also cost. This card costs more than the game itself! However, it does have the potential to set you up well, as you can buy some of the cheaper properties.

Megalodon Shark - $8,000,000

Purchase Cost: £64.99 / $99.99 / €74.49In-game $ per Actual £$€ : $80k to $123k

Offers the best value per $ spent, but as a hefty investment, you expect this. This purchase is going to get you into the conversation for some of the most premium vehicles in the game.

Some of the highlights are the Scramjet supercar ($4.5m), Deluxo flying car ($4.7m), Swift Deluxe helicopter ($5.2m), and P-996 Lazer fighter jet ($6.5m).

You'll notice you won't be getting more than one of those for the outlay so be considerate. There are plenty of things that cost more than this card too, such as the Luxor Deluxe plane ($10m), so some grinding is still inevitable.

Don't think that buying this card sets you up, and maybe buying properties might be a more sensible investment to lead to more money. If you do spend big on a vehicle, don't forget to insure it.

CREDIT CRUNCH: Like real life, know what you are doing before you start spending

It's worth noting all these cards are also subject to a 10% discount on the Microsoft store when you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

