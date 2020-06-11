[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Grand Theft Auto

GTA Online PS5 – Release Date, Free play, Perks & more

The Rockstar smash is going to hit its third line of consoles, and there’s some rewards in store.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jun 11, 2020
 

gta online ps5

GTA V is going to hit its third line of consoles.

Ther’s just no stopping the Rockstar smash, and for GTA Online, there’s some great news in store of PS5.

Release Date

An updated version of GTA V will arrive on PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021, six months or so after the PS5 is released.

This will include “technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements” according to Rockstar.

Free for three months

The big news is that exclusive to PS5, GTA Online will be free for the first three months of play.

If that’s not a reason to pre-order the PS5 – I don’t know what is!

Free GTA Cash

The fun doesn’t stop there.

Rockstar has revealed that all PlayStation Plus members on PS4 will get GTA$ 1 million each month they play GTA Online until the launch of the game on PS5!

Trailer

READ MORE: GTA V is arriving on PlayStation 5

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

