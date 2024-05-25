Top 5 Best Teams for Sigewinne in Genshin Impact

The upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.7 update brings Sigewinne, a 5-star Hydro bow character. She is a head nurse of Fontaine prison, but don’t get fooled by her cute looks. This cutie is quite powerful as she's not only a healer but also a damage dealer!

Her kit revolves around maximizing her HP stat. Her healing and Hydro damage scale with HP makes her a powerhouse in both support and offensive roles. She is a valuable addition to any team, and here are the best 5 Sigewinne teams.

Top 5 Best Teams for Sigewinne

Managing Sigewinne and her Bond of Life mechanic can be a daunting task. However, if you know that Sigewinne gains a healing bonus based on the total current value of Bonds of Life for all party members makes it all easier.

For every 1,000 HP of these Bonds of Life, Sigewinne's healing gets an increase of 3%, and the maximum Healing Bonus that can be obtained this way is 30%. Now that you are familiar with this, here are the best 5 teams for the cute head nurse.

Sigewinne, Yelan, Xiangling, and Kazuha

This team comp is the best you can do. It is intended for players who love consistent, high Vaporize damage. Xiangling is the team's spotlight as a Pyro powerhouse, unleashing fiery attacks that can quickly obliterate enemies. Yelan is a secret weapon that ensures Xiangling’s attacks Vaporize on contact. Sigewinne is an excellent healer here and adds Hydo damage. Finally, Kazuha is the ultimate support, swirling Hydro with his Anemo skills to spread the Vaporize love far and wide. Enemies won't stand a chance against this coordinated onslaught of elemental fury.

Sigewinne, Nahida, Fischl/Sethos, and Arlecchino

In this Sigewinne team, you will use Arlecchino as your main DPS Pyro star. Now, Fischl or Sethos will do their magic, and Nahida triggers Bloom with Sigewinne’s Hydro, just adding another damage buff. You might have a problem managing Arlecchino’s Bond of Life, but you had enough time to learn all the mechanics from the white hair queen. Once again, Sigewinne will shine as a healer, while also offering additional Hydro for both Vaporize and Bloom.

Credit: HoYoverse Arlecchino Genshin Impact

Sigewinne, Ayaka, Fischl/Sethos, Jean

With this team, we move away from Pyro. Instead, we focus on Cryo with Ayaka as the main DPS. She will create a frosty battlefield. Now, with Fischl or Sethos, you can zap enemies with Electro-charged, dealing continuous damage. With Sigewinne you will add Hydro for occasional Freeze bursts. On the other side, Jean will group up enemies and make easy targets of them as swirls Hydro to spread the Freeze and Electro-charged effects.

Sigewinne, Nilou, Nahida, Collei

This Sigewinne team focuses on explosive damage with Bloom reactions. Nilou shines as the main DPS, dealing massive AoE damage when Bloom triggers near her. Nahida fuels the Bloom party with consistent Dendro application, while Collei provides additional Dendro support. Sigewinne keeps everyone healthy amidst the self-inflicted Bloom damage. This team excels at clearing groups of enemies quickly.

Sigewinne, Clorinde, Fischl, Venti

This team prioritizes Electro-charged reactions for consistent damage. Clorinde takes center stage as the main DPS, unleashing her Electro Burst for high Electro damage. Fischl provides off-field Electro application, ensuring enemies are constantly affected. Sigewinne adds Hydro for Electro-charged reactions and keeps the team healed. Finally, Venti, the crowd-control king, groups enemies for wider Electro-charged application, maximizing damage against large groups.

Credit: HoYoverse

That's all for our guide on the best teams for Sigewinne! Make sure to watch out for her banner release on June 5, 2024.

Want to learn more about the upcoming 4.7 update? Check out our guide on Genshin Impact 4.7 which contains everything you need to know, including new banners, events, Archon Quest, Story Quests, and more!