The Genshin Impact Version 4.1 update has arrived! It features the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Acts 3 & 4, new characters, fresh areas to explore, and other exciting quests. Among new characters, we have Neuvillette (debut) with his “Decree of the Deeps” banner, while Hu Tao’s “Moment of Bloom” banner makes the fourth rerun. In this piece, we discuss whether should you pull for Neuvillette or Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

Speaking about the Genshin Impact update, check out how to start and complete the Unfinished Comedy. Also, here is what you have to know on how to get to the Fontaine Research Institute Ruins in Genshin Impact.

Table of contents Should you pull for Neuvillette? Should you pull for Hu Tao? Should you pull for Neuvillette or Hu Tao?

Now, let’s compare Neuvillette and Hu Tao and see which character is better.

Should you pull for Neuvillette?

If you're looking for a powerful damage dealer to build your team around, Neuvillette is a Hydro DPS force worth considering. His charged attack deals heavy damage based on his health points, making him a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, being from Fontaine, Neuvillette has Pneuma incorporated into his skillset, which enhances his abilities.

click to enlarge + 2 Neuvillette makes his debut in Genshin Impact

However, if you prefer characters who don't consume their health points and require less management, Neuvillette may not be the right choice for you. His special "Equitable Judgment" charged attack drains his health, although he does occasionally heal himself. While this may seem daunting to manage, it's actually quite simple as long as you have a team that can support him. Having at least one healer or shielder by his side, or even both, will provide extra assurance that your DPS will stay alive no matter what.

In summary, if you need a dedicated Hydro DPS force that you're willing to carefully manage, then Neuvillette is certainly worth pulling for. However, if you don't require a damage dealer or don't want to deal with his health-draining drawback, then you might want to skip him.

Strengths:

• Very high DMG output of Charged Attack

• Passive talent provides DMG buff if any party member triggers a Hydro-related reaction

• Hovers during casting of Charged Attack; contributes to mobility on the battlefield

• Useful for underwater exploration

Weaknesses

• Not much in the way of support

• High Energy Cost for Elemental Burst

• Charged ATK takes significant time to cast unless Sourcewater Droplets are absorbed

• Highly susceptible to interruption when casting Charged Attack

Should you pull for Hu Tao?

If you are in need of a powerful Pyro DPS unit, Hu Tao is an excellent choice. She is considered one of the most effective damage dealers in Teyvat and is worth adding to your roster. However, her playstyle may not be suitable for every player due to its complexity. Hu Tao has a unique ability to consume her health points to increase her damage output, but she can also heal herself quite effectively.

click to enlarge + 2 Hu Tao makes her fourth rerun in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is a high-risk, high-reward character, much like Genshin's five-star Anemo Polearm character Xiao or Honkai: Star Rail's five-star Wind Destruction character Blade. These types of characters can deal impressive damage, but they require careful management due to their risky health drains.

Hu Tao's skillset is impressive from the moment you recruit her, making her an easy character to build. She has a high base critical rate, high health points, high defence, high charged attack damage, and high elemental burst damage. Additionally, she can boost the critical rate of her team.

If you want a strong Pyro DPS character that makes damage dealing easy, Hu Tao is an excellent choice to pull for. However, if you prefer playing with characters that require less management, you may want to avoid pulling for her.

Strengths

Has a really high base HP and Defense

Her CRIT DMG is excellent

Can boost other teammate’s CRIT rates, too

Weaknesses

Draining your own HP to fight can put you in an awkward position

Not great at fighting groups of enemies

Should you pull for Neuvillette or Hu Tao?

Choosing between Neuvillette and Hu Tao is ultimately up to you and your playing preferences and style. They are both formidable elemental DPS units with very similar types of HP modulation abilities, and we highlighted their strengths and weaknesses, so the final decision is yours to make.

You might want to wait a bit and show patience because it could pay off. Namely, the arrival of Teyvat’s Hydro Archon Furina is set for the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, so you could decide to skip Neuvillette and Hu Tao for now. Furina is the god of Teyvat and will come with unmatched abilities.

Loading...

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Dive right into our Version 4.1 overview, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.