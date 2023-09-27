The long-awaited launch of Version 4.1 has finally arrived, bringing with it a wealth of Fontainian content, along with new exciting areas to explore. One particularly significant point of interest is the ruins of the Fontaine Research Institute.

As you traverse Fontaine, you’ll come across floating cubical bodies of water, encircled by collapsed structures suspended in the air. This unique construct is the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering, often shortened to Fontaine Research Institute.

This unique structure holds the key to many mysteries that surround the prophecy of Fontaine. Here are some methods that you can use to make your way into the floating ruins of the former Fontaine Research Institute!

Fontaine Research Institute ruins location and how to get there

Currently, there are a few ways to enter the Fontaine Research Institute ruins

Embark on the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles World Quest

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

The most straightforward method to access the Fontaine Research Institute ruins is to begin the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles quest chain. To initiate this World Quest, you must rescue Desnos, a Fontainian researcher, from a pack of Gerdemek dogs. He can be found just below the Statue of the Seven to the South of the Liffey Region.

Enter the ruins via a collapsed bridge

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

If you wish to explore the Fontaine Research Institute ruins before starting the quest chain, you can simply climb the collapsed bridge that connects to one of the water cubes. This bridge is situated to the right of the Central Laboratory Ruins.

Throughout its long history, the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering has relentlessly sought a way to protect the Fontainian people from the devastating floods that once claimed countless lives. Arkhium, with its immense energetic potential and power to shatter the “shackles of the earth”, was once believed to be the key to their salvation.

Based on this belief, the late Edwin Eastinghouse designed an Experimental Field Generator to counteract the effects of gravity. However, the device malfunctioned, spiralling out of control and causing an accident that destroyed the Institute. This formed the ruins that are suspended in mid-air.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

