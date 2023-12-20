Genshin Impact Xianyun Kit Leaked: All abilities, Passive Talents, and Constellations explained

An Anemo powerhouse!

Thrilling the Genshin Impact community with whispers of "a character that can do everything”, the full kit of the distinguished Adepti of Liyue, Xianyun, has been shared by credible leakers, sending fans on a Primogem-hunting spree.

Xiaoyun will receive her first banner in Version 4.4, scheduled for release on January 31, 2024. Fans may remember Xiaoyun as "Cloud Retainer" from the Liyue Archon Quest series, a haughty adeptus who takes the form of an elegant crane, residing in her abode atop Mount Aocang. Fans will be relieved to know that Xianyun’s kit allegedly captures the essence of that very same refinement!

Genshin Impact Xianyun abilities explained

According to leaks shared by Foul, Xianyun will be a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user. Initially regarded by the community as a plunge-attack buffer, recent developments reveal her gameplay to be far more dynamic!

Functioning as both a DPS and healer that can wield Anemo, Xianyun proves to be an exceptionally versatile unit suitable for any team composition. Her abilities also allow her to switch between two forms, offering further versatility in combat.

Let’s dive right into the specifics:

Xianyun Elemental Skill: White Clouds at Dawn

Upon activation, Xianyun enters the “Cloud Transmogrification” state and leaps into the air. She can activate this jump up to two more times. In this state, when Xianyun uses a Normal or Plunging Attack, Xianyun transforms into a crane and dive attacks nearby enemies, dealing AoE Anemo damage.

The more charges used, the larger the AOE range and damage. The special technique can be activated in the air and on the ground. However, the skill must be activated on the ground to enter the “Cloud Transmogrification” state.

Xianyun Elemental Burst: Stars Gather at Dusk

Xianyun brings forth a formidable breeze that deals AoE Anemo damage and heals the entire team. It will also summon a mechanism called the “Starwicker”.

This mechanism follows the active character on the field, periodically healing all team members based on Xianyun’s ATK.

The ability initially has eight layers of "Adeptal Assistance”. While this buff is active, nearby active characters will have their jump height increased. When a plunge attack is performed, the "Starwicker" will consume one stack of the "Adeptal Assistance” to deal AoE Anemo damage.

Xianyun Passive Talents

Here are Xianyun's Passive Talents. Among Xianyun's talents is a groundbreaking one: increased gliding speed for your entire party! This marks the first time such a buff has been introduced in the game.

1. Galefeather Pursuit

Xianyun’s Elemental SKill, “White Clouds at Dawn”, generates a vortex that gathers nearby enemies.

2. Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm

Elemental Burst increases Plunge damage, scaling off Xianyun’s ATK stat. The increase is equal to 170% of Xianyun's ATK, up to a maximum damage of 8500.

3. Crane Form

Increases the gliding speed of party members by 15%

Xianyun Constellations

You can find below Xianyun's Constellations:

1. Purifying Wind

Xianyun's Elemental Skill gains 1 additional charge

2. Aloof from the World

After using the Elemental Skill, ATK is increased by 20% for 15 seconds

Plunging attack shockwave DMG buff increased to 306% of Xianyun's ATK.

3. Creations of Star and Moon

Increases Xianyun's Elemental Burst level by 3

4. Mystery Millet Gourmet

Upon hitting an opponent, Elemental Skill heals all team members based on Xianyun's ATK.

5. Astride Rose-Colored Clouds

Increases Xianyun's Elemental Skill level by 3

6. Cloudkeeper's Spirit

Xianyun's Elemental Skill Crit DMG is increased by 70%

Using Elemental Burst stacks to negate Elemental Skill cooldown

When an Elemental Skill plunge attack hits an opponent, Elemental Burst will gain 1 stack

That was everything you need to know about Xianyun's abilities, Passive Talents, and Constellations in Genshin Impact!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

