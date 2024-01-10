Genshin Impact Lost Riches: Which Mini Seelie should you pick?

Make your decision wisely!

Lost Riches is a recurring event in Genshin Impact where players can obtain a special Mini Seelie pet by finding Ancient Iron Coins scattered around specific areas. However, players can only choose one Mini Seelie pet from six options.

In this guide, we offer you our Mini Seelie pick

Which Mini Seelie should you pick in Genshin Impact?

The Brilliance Seelie is the only new addition to the event's previous runs. You can purchase only one Mini Seelie pet from the shop, but only after completing Treasure Area 6. There are six options to choose from:

Mini Seelie: Brilliance

Mini Seelie: Curcuma

Mini Seelie: Dayflower

Mini Seelie: Moss

Mini Seelie: Rosé

Mini Seelie: Viola

click to enlarge + 2 Six Mini Seelie options

The Mini Seelies are purely an aesthetic choice and behave identically, with one exception. The new Brilliance option can swim when brought underwater, just like the Itty Bitty Octobaby we got in the Anniversary event. Other than that, it is identical to the Dayflower Seelie.

If you prefer a more unique Seelie, go for Brilliance as it offers something that no other Seelie from the series does. It may seem like a small extra, but it still sets it apart from the others. Otherwise, I suggest choosing the one that best matches your favourite characters.

Brilliance pairs perfectly with characters like Furina or Ayato, while other Seelies like Curcuma would be a great match for Navia. Moss is ideal for Dendro characters, and if you're looking to get Raiden Shogun in the next upcoming banners, Viola might be the best choice.

Our Pick

Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference. Viola is one of our personal favourites as it seems to fit a lot of characters, not just purple-themed ones, but it may not be suitable for everyone's taste.

click to enlarge + 2 Viola

All of them are pretty cute in their own ways, and you can always get another one you've wanted in a future rerun of the event, so there's no need to worry about missing out on any of them.

