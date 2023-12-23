Genshin Impact: All 7 free characters and how to get them

Claim your free characters now!

The action gacha RPG Genshin Impact offers a host of fantastic characters that can be obtained for free. This is particularly useful if you're not fond of the gacha system. Here is a list of all free Genshin Impact characters and how to get them without spending any money!

HoYoverse has included some great free characters in Genshin Impact, so you can still get your hands on some powerful units without having to spend your hard-earned Primogems or Intertwined Fates.

How to unlock all free characters in Genshin Impact

Currently, there are seven free characters that players can obtain in Teyvat without spending any money, including one of Genshin Impact's best characters, Xiangling.

These 4-star characters can also be purchased from Paimon's Bargains, but you'll need to wait until they enter the current rotation.

Here are seven free Genshin Impact characters and the requirements needed to unlock them all:

Character Rarity Element Weapon Unlock Requirements Amber 4-star Pyro Bow Complete the Quest Wind-Riding Knight. Kaeya 4-star Cryo Sword Complete the Quest Crash Course. Lisa 4-star Electro Catalyst Complete the Quest Sparks Amongst the Pages. Barbara 4-star Hydro Catalyst Complete the Baptism of Song event. Xiangling 4-star Pyro Polearm Clear Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Noelle 4-Star Geo Claymore Guaranteed pull in the ‘Beginner’s Wish’ gacha. Collei 4-star Dendro Bow Complete Graven Innocence event.

Limited-time character events

HoYoverse offers various limited-time events that allow players to claim free characters. One of these events is the Fleeting Colors in Flight Festival. Keep an eye out for these special giveaways, as previous events have rewarded players with 4-star characters.

To participate, players are usually required to complete quests and take part in seasonal activities. The following characters were previously obtainable for free:

Barbara (Hydro)

(Hydro) Beidou (Electro)

(Electro) Fischl (Electro)

(Electro) Xiangling (Pyro)

(Pyro) Xingqiu (Hydro)

(Hydro) Chongyun (Cryo)

(Cryo) Ningguang (Geo)

(Geo) Xinyan (Pyro)

(Pyro) Yun Jin (Geo)

(Geo) Yanfei (Pyro)

(Pyro) Diona (Cryo)

(Cryo) Aloy (Cryo)

That’s all you need to know about the free Genshin Impact characters and how to get them!

