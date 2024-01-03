Genshin Impact 4.3 Lost Riches Event Guide

Trade treasure for an adorable Mini Seelie!

As the Genshin Impact Version 4.3 update unfolds, players will have the opportunity to participate in the fan-favourite Treasure Hunt event, Lost Riches! As per tradition, Travellers who complete it can claim an adorable pet Seelie from the event shop.

Throughout the event, Travellers will help revitalise the Treasure-seeking Seelie by collecting energy from locations marked on Ulman's treasure map. In return, the Seelie will guide players to buried treasure. By collecting Ancient Iron Coins, players can exchange them for exciting rewards, including mini pet Seelies in their favourite colours!

How to unlock Lost Riches in Genshin Impact 4.3

Set in Fontaine, the Treasure Hunt rerun event, "Lost Riches", is one of the main events in Version 4.3, running from January 2, 2024, to January 15, 2024. A total of six treasure areas will be unlocked daily during this period:

Treasure Area 1 - West Slopes of Mont Automnequi: January 2, 2024 Treasure Area 2 - Salacia Plains: January 3, 2024 Treasure Area 3: January 4, 2024 Treasure Area 4: January 5, 2024 Treasure Area 5: January 6, 2024 Treasure Area 6: January 7, 2024

Prerequisites for unlocking “Lost Riches” include reaching Adventure Rank 20+ and unlocking any Statue of The Seven in Fontaine.

To start “Lost Riches”, you must speak to Ulman. Begin the "Treasures Under the Sea" quest, then teleport northwest of the Court of Fontaine and talk to Ulman on the beach.

How to play Lost Riches

Once you've spoken with Ulman, he'll provide a Treasure Map accessible on the Lost Riches event page. Ulman will mark 1 new area in this book every day for a total of 6 different treasure areas.

Equip your Treasure-Seeking Seelie in the right location and it will guide you to nearby energy emissions on your minimap. Gather these energies three times to revitalise the Seelie and reveal the location of hidden treasure.

But hold your shovel! Each treasure location presents a treasure challenge you must complete to claim the loot. These challenges can range from defeating enemies to collecting energy particles.

Need a helping hand? Worry not! Follow our comprehensive walkthroughs below and conquer each area like a seasoned treasure hunter.

Lost Riches Treasure Area 1 walkthrough

Welcome to the first treasure area of "Lost Riches", situated between Poisson and the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi, southeast of Fontaine in the Belleau Region. For faster travel between energy emissions, we recommend utilising the hydro rings!

Players will need to collect a total of six energy emissions, three for each of the two buried treasure chests waiting to be unearthed.

Follow our recommended route outlined below:

Find the first energy emission hidden between two bushes, then head downhill to locate the second nestled beside a tent and some trees. The third energy emission is situated inside a small hut elevated on a platform. Once you've collected the first three energy emissions, the first Treasure Challenge will be unlocked: collect 14 particles in 120 seconds. Upon completion, the Seelie will guide you to the first treasure chest.

The fourth energy emission is perched on a ledge behind some tombstones. Take the nearby hydro ring to reach the fifth, hidden beneath a ledge among bushes. Surrounded by Treasure Hoarders, the sixth energy emission is positioned above a tent between two houses. After collecting the final three energy emissions, complete the combat Treasure challenge to unveil the location of the second treasure chest.

Lost Riches Treasure Area 2 walkthrough

The second Treasure Area is located underwater, southeast of Salacia Plain, and directly above Elton Trench.

There will only be one treasure chest in this area. Players will need to collect a total of three energy emissions to uncover the location of the dig site.

All three of these energy emissions are trapped in a bubble. To collect them, players must first complete a challenge to burst the bubble and remove the obstruction. Start these challenges by absorbing the power of the nearby Xenochromatic Hunter's Rays and interacting with the trapped energy emission.

The first energy emission is perched on top of a broken pillar, while the second is further down underwater, near a sunken ship. Both of these will trigger a Pufferfriut Challenge. Be cautious not to hit the Dirty Fruits, or the challenge will reset!

The third energy emission is nestled near some seaweeds. Interact with it to initiate an underwater combat challenge.

Once all three challenges are completed, head towards the dig site, situated in an opening, and unearth the Precious Chest!

Lost Riches rewards

With every unearthed treasure chest players will earn the event currency: Ancient Iron Coin. You can exchange these Iron Coins with the items in the events shop:

Primogems

Mora

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mini Seelie Brilliance Dayflower Rose Viola Moss Curcuma



The Mini Seelie companions are available for 160 Ancient Iron Coins. Unfortunately, Travellers are limited to redeeming only one, so we strongly advise choosing wisely!

Stay tuned, as we will update this Lost Riches guide when more Treasure Areas are released!

