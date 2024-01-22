Genshin Impact: Should you pull for Xianyun or Nahida in Version 4.4?

Xianyun vs. Nahida.

Alongside a banner rerun for Nahida, the beloved Dendro Archon, the legendary Adepti, Xianyun, will make her banner debut in Genshin Impact 4.4. Leaks from various sources provide a sneak peek into her abilities, talents, and constellations. The big question for the players is: Should you pull for Xianyun or Nahida in Version 4.4?

We will try to answer that question in the following guide. We will highlight each character’s strengths and weaknesses and give the verdict in the end.

Xianyun and Nahida will be available during Phase 1 of Version 4.4 from 31 January 2024 to 20 February 2024.

Should you pull for Xianyun in 4.4?

Xianyun, an Anemo character in Genshin Impact 4.4, is an upcoming Catalyst user who specialises in Plunging Attacks. In the game, Xianyun is the human form of Cloud Retainer and is one of the Adepti of Liyue.

click to enlarge + 2 Xianyun

She played a crucial role in raising and training Shenhe and even had Ganyu as one of her disciples. Xianyun has been confirmed to possess the power of Anemo and is known to wield the new 5-star catalyst, Crane's Echoing Call, which is considered to be her best-in-slot weapon. The 4.4 Livestream also unveiled various exciting new content alongside this.

Elemental Skill

Xianyun's Elemental Skill grants her the ability to execute a maximum of 3 Skyladder leaps, which can be executed either on the ground or in mid-air. This particular Talent is exceptionally useful when aiming to reach greater heights.

With each Skyladder leap, Xianyun has the capability to transform into her crane form and execute a Plunging Attack, inflicting area-of-effect Anemo damage upon her adversaries!

Elemental Burst

Xianyun's kit boasts another remarkable component, her Elemental Burst. This ability showcases her latest creation, Skywicker. While Skywicker is active, it not only restores the health of your currently deployed character but also enhances their jumping abilities, enabling smoother and more frequent Plunging Attacks. Moreover, after each successful Plunging Attack, Skywicker inflicts widespread Anemo damage.

Should you pull for Nahida in 4.4?

Nahida, the forthcoming playable Dendro character in Genshin Impact, endeavours to establish a more formidable presence in Sumeru as Lesser Lord Kusanali. Having recently been liberated from her prolonged captivity in the Sanctuary of Surasthana, she is determined to make her mark.

click to enlarge + 2 Nahida

Nahida's Strengths:

Elemental Burst has a wide AoE.

Provides a huge Elemental Mastery Bonus to the active character inside her Elemental Burst.

Low Elemental Burst cost.

High Dendro application on enemies.

Great off-field damage.

Long Elemental Skill duration with a fast cooldown.

C2 unlocks great buffs for Dendro-focused teams.

Nahida's Weaknesses:

• Low base HP.

Should you pull for Xianyun or Nahida in 4.4?

Ultimately, your decision between Xianyun and Nahida in the Genshin Impact 4.4 banners should hinge on the gaps in your current character roster and your preferred playstyle.

Choose Nahida if you're invested in the current Dendro-heavy meta and need a strong off-field damage dealer, and Xianyun if you lack a powerful Anemo buffer and enjoy plunge attacking your foes!

Also, bear in mind that Clorinde and Sigewinne are announced as future characters in Genshin Impact, so you might want to save your Primogems for them instead!

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.