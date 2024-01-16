Genshin Impact: New details about Clorinde and Sigewinne leaked

New details leaked about the two characters.

There have been recent leaks about the upcoming Version 4.7 of Genshin Impact, which have revealed details about two new characters - Clorinde and Sigewinne.

The leaks have given us some initial information about their abilities and skills. It appears that the developers are looking to diversify the types of teams that players use in the game, as the current teams tend to be dominated by Dendro, Freeze, and Vape/Melt.

The leaks suggest that new characters will have abilities focused on Overload and Electro-charged elements. In this article, we will take a closer look at the leaks regarding Clorinde and Sigewinne.

There have been some leaks within the Genshin Impact community about two upcoming characters named Clorinde and Sigewinne. According to sources, both of them will be DPS characters with an Electro-Charged element.

Clorinde, who is expected to be a 5-star character with an Electro Sword, will be the main DPS. Sigewinne, on the other hand, will be a 4-star character with a Hydro Bow and will specialize in Electro Charged, according to the leaked information.

One of the most exciting things about these leaks is the potential synergy between Clorinde and Sigewinne. If the rumours are true, these two characters might even appear in the same Event Banner in Version 4.7. This would provide players with a unique opportunity to build their teams in a new way.

The Overload Element and Team Synergy

The leaks also suggest that Clorinde might be good for Overload teams, in addition to her Electro-Charged abilities. This opens up many possibilities for team-building, especially with her potential synergy with Arlecchino. Arlecchino is expected to be the go-to character for Overload teams, so if Clorinde's Electro application is as good as characters like Fischl or Raiden, she could be a top-tier teammate.

It seems that Fontaine, the game's developer, is focusing on diversifying team-building options. These leaks hint at a possible meta-shift in Genshin Impact, which could encourage players to explore new elemental reactions and playstyles.

Clorinde's Kit Leaks: Unraveling the Electro Duelist

Leaked information from multiple sources, including HXG, PTL, FouL, and more, have provided insights into Clorinde's abilities, talents, and playstyle. Clorinde is rumoured to be a 5-star DPS character who wields a sword and has Electro abilities. According to the leaks, her kit is expected to have the following talents:

Talent 1: Enhancement of her elemental skill, adding another level (similar to Childe).

Talent 2: Allies can recharge energy after their HP is reduced.

Talent 3: Increased damage for Overload and Electro-Charged reactions within the team.

These leaked details suggest that Clorinde has the potential to be an energy-supported DPS character. Her unique set of abilities can enhance team performance and provide a valuable addition to the team.

