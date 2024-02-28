Genshin Impact Receiver of Friends From Afar Event Guide

Piece of cake!

Sharpen your culinary prowess in the Genshin Impact Version 4.4 cooking event, "Receiver of Friends From Afar," where you'll introduce the delectable flavours of Liyue cuisine to familiar faces from other regions.

Assist the Wangshu Inn's head chef, catering to the unique tastes of your friends from Fontaine, Sumeru, Inazuma, and Mondsatdt. Master the art of slicing, mixing, and cooking in quick succession, then plate and decorate your dish for an unforgettable experience!

How to unlock Receiver Of Friends From Afar

"Receiver of Friends From Afar" is a cooking event within the Version 4.5 update, running from 21 February to 4 March 2024, across four stages:

Stages Date Dish Part I 21 February 2024 The Palace Jewels for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet Part II 23 February 2024 Trembling Strings and Rushing Reeds for Faruzan, Layla, and Dori Part III 25 February 2024 Humbly Enough for Itto, Shinobu, and Ayato Part IV 27 February 2024 Anything Goes for Eula, Amber, and Mika

To unlock “Receiver Of Friends From Afar”, players must reach Adventure Rank 28+ and complete the Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 3: “A New Star Approaches”.

How to play Receiver Of Friends From Afar

In "Receiver of Friends From Afar," you'll help the injured head chef of the Wangshu Inn, Yanxiao, fulfil orders from seemingly picky customers who turn out to be your friends from your Teyvat travels.

Creating your dishes involves four steps:

Prepping: Slice and chop ingredients by clicking the button when the indicator lands in the yellow areas on the slider Mixing: Hold the button to move the indicator within the ring. Release it when it reaches the yellow area. Cooking: Similar to the prepping stage, click the button when the indicator hits the yellow zones on the slider Decorating: Plate and decorate your dish with your choice of "Vessel", "Accessory", and "Add-On". This step does not affect your friends' reception, so feel free to unleash your creativity

There are no penalties for missing a timing cue, simply redo the affected step without having to restart the entire process!

Receiver Of Friends From Afar rewards

Besides honing your culinary skills and impressing your friends, you'll also earn rewards for each dish. Here are the rewards for every stage:

Part I: Primogem x105 Mora x100,000 Hero's Wit x4 Lustrous Stone from Guyun x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Part II: Primogem x105 Mora x100,000 Hero's Wit x4 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Part III: Primogem x105 Mora x100,000 Hero's Wit x4 Piece of Aerosiderite x6 Mystic Enhancement Ore x6

Part IV: Primogem x105 Mora x100,000 Hero's Wit x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore x6



That was everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 cooking event, "Receiver of Friends From Afar". Make sure to complete the event and claim your rewards before it ends on 4 March 2024!

