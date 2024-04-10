Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Banners Leaked

Genshin Imact Version 4.7 still remains far away from the public, but data miners and leakers are getting their hands on information as we get closer to the official release.

New faces may soon join the playable roster through the Genshin Impact 4.7 banners, with rumours swirling around an Electro character and a potential Geo addition. However, details still remain shrouded in secrecy as leaks only can reveal so much. On the other hand, a few names have been mentioned.

Nevertheless, let's delve into the latest leaks and see what we have learned so far about Genshin 4.7 and its banners as new leaks are available.

Genshin Impact 4.7 character banners leaked

Genshin Impact version 4.7 leaks are swirling with speculation about new character additions. Here is a glimpse at the rumoured faces:

Credit: Hoyoverse Genshin Impact 4.7 character

Clorinde (Electro) : Clorinde is a long-awaited character and is speculated to be a 5-star, hailing from Fontaine's Archon Quest, and is a Champion Duelist. Clorinde will be a great addition to the team as Clorinde could potentially focus on the Overload elemental reaction, according to leaked information.

: Clorinde is a long-awaited character and is speculated to be a 5-star, hailing from Fontaine's Archon Quest, and is a Champion Duelist. Clorinde will be a great addition to the team as Clorinde could potentially focus on the Overload elemental reaction, according to leaked information. Sethos (Geo): In addition to Clorinde, leaks paint a picture of a Geo character from Sumeru. So far, this has piqued player interest, despite it being just a 4-star. Sethos is set to be the first Geo character from the region's Great Red Sand desert. There aren't many details on the character, but rumours hint at sand-based abilities, which is a unique addition to any team.

In addition to Clorinde, leaks paint a picture of a Geo character from Sumeru. So far, this has piqued player interest, despite it being just a 4-star. Sethos is set to be the first Geo character from the region's Great Red Sand desert. There aren't many details on the character, but rumours hint at sand-based abilities, which is a unique addition to any team. Sigewinne (Hydro): Leaks also mentions a potential 5-star Hydro character. Sigewinne works as the head nurse at the Fortress of Meropide. However, there isn't more information on the potential role and abilities.

According to leaks, these characters are set to enter the fray in Version 4.7, but it is important to remember that these are unconfirmed rumours for now.

Based on Genshin Impact's patch schedule, Version 4.7 is expected around 5 June 2024. Clorinde might headline Phase 1, with Sethos and Sigewinnie potentially joining then or in Phase 2 which will start on 26 June 2024.

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered! For a more detailed look at all upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.6 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations