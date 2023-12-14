Prepare for the best film festival ever!

The final update of the year, Genshin Impact Version 4.3, is on the horizon, and the community is buzzing with excitement for the Fontinalia Film Festival! While the Fontaine Archon Quest storyline has come to a close, the 4.3 update is unlikely to just be a "filler patch" as there are still plenty of exciting quests and events to look forward to.

To be among the first to recruit the elegant and strong-willed president of the Spina di Rosula, Navia, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.3 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.3 launch time

The release of Version 4.3 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.3 will become available on 20 December 2023 at 3 AM (GMT). It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 19 December at 10 PM EST.

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.3 maintenance start time 4.3 maintenance end time Pacific Time (PT) 2:00pm 7:00pm Central Time (CT) 4:00pm 9:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 5:00pm 10:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 10:00pm 3:00am Central European Time (CET) 11:00pm 4:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30am 8:30am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00am 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00am 1:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.3 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.3, bringing a new chapter to the Fontaine cycle:

Genshin Impact 4.2 COUNTDOWN 5 Days 10 Hours 22 Minutes 24 Seconds

Genshin Impact 4.3: What to expect

Version 4.2 brought the final act of the Fontaine Archon Quest, culminating in a melancholic and grand final “trial” that revealed the secrets lurking beneath the waters of Fontaine.

Therefore, subsequent patches from Version 4.3 onward are considered "filler patches," as dubbed by the Genshin Impact community, bridging the gap until the release of the next nation, the land of Pyro, Natlan. Despite this, HoYoverse has exciting plans for the remaining part of the Fontaine cycle, offering a slew of new quests and events!

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.3:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Navia and Ayaka 20 December - 9 January

: (5-stars) Navia and Ayaka Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse 9 January - 24 January

: (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse New 5-star sword : Verdict (Furina’s signature weapon)

: Verdict (Furina’s signature weapon) Story Quest Navia Story Quest (Rosa Multiflora Chapter: Act 1)

4.3 flagship event: "Roses and Muskets" Travellers will get the chance to experience one of the most important festivals in Fontaine, the prestigious Fontinalia Film Festival! There will be four mini-game challenges that players can enjoy: Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone: Use Special Security and Surveillance Patrol simulation device to practice targeting and shooting enemies Trick Shots, Tricky Lights: A combat challenge where players film a fight scene, taking advantage of the buffs brought about by the special lighting effects Xtreme Drive: Help a contract employee to chase and herd “Stabilisation Mekaballs” into their target areas Into the Frame: Shoot your own film scenes by experimenting with different camera positions and narration techniques

Other 4.3 events Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp: Join Itto in this Beetle Battle event taking place in Liyue, with new Bettle combat mechanics! Lost Riches : Ulman is in Fontaine! Help restore the Seelie's vitality by absorbing energy from the locations that are marked on Ulman's treasure map Dance of Resolute Will: A combat challenge that contains two rounds per stage; one of your chosen characters must be used in both rounds but no other character can be repeated Liben will return! Exchange resources for a hefty amount of Primogems

4.3 QoL updates One-click expeditions Quicker enhancement process

New Fontaine-style Serenitea Pot realm layout

