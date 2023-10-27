Genshin Impact 4.2 Livestream Postponed!

HoYoverse has sadly announced that the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream has been postponed. The new broadcast time has not been announced, but fans are urged to stay tuned for future updates.

Special Program Livestreams typically take place before major version updates to provide players with a preview of what to expect. While Version 4.1 Phase 2 is still underway, Genshin Impact fans are already eagerly awaiting the banner debut of the Hydro Archon, Furina, in Version 4.2, along with many other exciting additions to the game!

Although HoYoverse did not provide any specific reasons for the postponement in their announcement, it is most likely due to a state-wide funeral for an important political figure. For those eager to learn more about the upcoming major update, you can check out everything we know about Version 4.2 here!

On October 27, just hours before the much-anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream, HoYoverse made a disheartening announcement: "The Version 4.2 Special Program that was originally scheduled to be broadcast on 10/27/2023 will be postponed."

The new broadcast time has not yet been disclosed. HoYoverse has urged fans to stay tuned for subsequent announcements on their social media channels regarding the new broadcast time.

While the reason for the postponement was not specified in the announcement, it is most likely due to the passing of former Chinese premier Li Keqiang, which has resulted in a state-wide funeral. According to China's Xinhua news agency, Li suffered a sudden heart attack and died in Shanghai early on Friday at the age of 68.

State funerals are not uncommon in China and usually result in website closures and limited public access, as observed during the period of mourning for the former president of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin, who died last year. As such, it is understandable why the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream has been postponed.

Most Genshin players are understanding of this unprecedented situation and have wished the best for those who are affected. However, some players have demanded Primogems in compensation for the delay. Typically, a Special Program Livestream grants avid fans a hefty amount of Primogems, but the postponement means that these Primogems will arrive in fans' pockets at a later date.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Livestream new broadcast time

China is expected to hold a state funeral for the former Premier in the coming days. This is likely to delay HoYoverse's official announcement about the new timings for the 4.2 Special Program livestream.

Currently, it is unclear if this will also affect the release date of the Version 4.2 update.

Genshin Impact players vying for the Hydro Archon Furina will have to wait a bit longer to see her in action. In the meantime, we've gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including its release date, potential banners, map expansion and more, so make sure to check it out!

If you are planning to pull for the flamboyant Hydro Archon Furia, be sure to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves with our Furina materials farming guide, discover Furina's full kit, find out her best build, and learn everything you need to know about her role in the Fontaine storyline in our Furina character guide here!