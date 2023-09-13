The much-anticipated Genshin Impact 4.1 update is just around the corner, and players are eager to explore the second instalment of the story of Fontaine. However, before players can get their hands on all the new content, the Genshin Impact servers will be down for maintenance before the patch goes live.

To help players navigate the maintenance window, here is everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.1 maintenance schedule, compensation, and an overview of what you can expect in the upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 4.1 server maintenance schedule

According to the trend set by previous patches, the Genshin Impact 4.1 maintenance will begin on 27 September 2023 at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and servers will remain down until five hours later at 11:00 am (UTC+8). During this time, players will not be able to access the game.

Here’s what that entails for your timezones:

Time zone 4.1 maintenance start time 4.1 maintenance end time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 3:00pm 8:00pm Central Time (CT) 5:00pm 10:00pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) 6:00pm 11:00pm British Summer Time (BST) 11:00pm 4:00am Central European Summertime (CEST) 12:00pm 5:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30am 8:30am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00am 12:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00am 1:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.1 server maintenance Primogem compensation

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime, HoYoverse will provide maintenance compensation!

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems as a reward. To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading and installing the 4.1 update.

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.1. The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

How do I download the Genshin Impact 4.1 update?

When the 4.1 update is made available for installation, here are the steps on all available devices to kickstart your journey further into Fontaine:

PC users

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher Click Update to begin the download

iOS users

Go to the App Store on your iOS device Tap on "Update" to download the latest update

Android users

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your Android device Follow the on-screen instructions to start the update process

PlayStation users

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game on your PlayStation Home Screen Press the Options button on your controller Select "Check for Updates" to initiate the update process

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette in the Court of Fontaine

For both PC and smartphone users, there will be a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to dive into new regions of Fontaine and enjoy all the exciting new content in Version 4.1!

Genshin Impact 4.1 highlights

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Learn about what new and exciting events await you in the upcoming Version 4.1 Livestream and Version 4.1 overview.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!