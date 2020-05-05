Is Fortnite Releasing on The Xbox Series X? – Leaks, Rumors, and More!

Could next gen gaming be where we drop off the battle bus next? Find out here!

Fall 2020 is gearing up to be an exciting time for gamers all over the world, as this is when Sony and Microsoft are set to release their next-generation consoles.

There are still an ample amount of questions regarding games coming to the Xbox Series X, however, we are finally getting a closer look at some gameplay this coming week.

But, the question still remains what kind of games will we be able to play on day one. Will Fortnite be one of them?

Let’s take a look!

Is It?

As of now, we do not know if Epic Games has any plans of porting Fortnite over to Microsoft’s newest console. The next-generation console is set to release sometime in Fall 2020 for those who do not know.

One can assume it is highly likely that Fortnite does eventually get swapped over to the next-gen consoles. It is just a matter of when they are able to port the game over.

CLASSIC – Could we be returning to the Season 3 map?

So, for now we can all but speculate about when and if Fortnite makes the move over the Xbox Series X. But, we can assure you that it is unlikely that Epic Games is going to take a backseat.

As this would mean they would miss out on all the Vbuck sales from the new users on the Xbox!

We can suspect that the Fortnite version that will be playable on the Series X may release as soon as the console hits the shelves later this fall.

If it does not release as soon as the Xbox launches, expect it to within the following weeks just in time of the holiday season.

As well, keep your eyes peeled for any promotional consoles or other skin bundles Epic decides to release!

