Fortnite FNCS Invitational: All Qualified Players Ahead of the $2 Million Tournament!
Who will be partaking in the event from past seasons? FInd out all the confirmed participants here!
The recently announced $2 million FNCS Invitational is set to kick off in just under two weeks, the brand new tournament is going to fill the void before the next season of Fortnite.
Differing from previous FNCS rules, there is a specific criteria for players who have competed in previous FNCS events.
Meaning some of your favorite players may have already qualified for the initial weeks!
Let’s take a closer look at who will be competing in the FNCS Invitational and how they qualified.
How Have Players Already Qualified?
According to the official Epic Games blog post, there are certain guidelines that players must fall within, in order to qualify for the Invitational.
This essentially makes the FNCS Invitational an all-star event, with the top players from all over the world gunning for the first place prize.
The criteria to already be qualified for week one of the FNCS Invitational are listed below and are courtesy of Epic Games.
- “The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals
- The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 Console/Mobile FNCS Finals
- The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals
- The top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals
- Up to 100 players invited directly by Epic”
Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals
For the purpose of this piece, we are only going to highlight the European and North America East regions. As well, we will be focusing on PC players only!
NAE
Below is the full list of players qualified through the latest FNCS round!
These are only the top 50 players qualified through the recent FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.
|Zayt
|Saf
|Megga
|Dubs
|Knight
|RogueShark
|Chap
|AV
|Jampero
|Paper
|Haz
|Avery
|Bugha
|Stretch
|Blake
|Assault
|Cented
|Edgey
|Acorn
|JAHQ
|Klass
|Tristan
|Prien
|SpiroK
|Strobe
|V0ill
|VYX
|Vivid
|Nanolite
|Tfue
|Scoped
|Cizlucky
|Lazarp
|Visxals
|vrxrr
|Clix
|Calc
|LDamienS
|roqz
|Mikey
|grandmateets
|Maesff2x
|XXiF
|clarityG
|Elevate
|Comadon
|Highsky
|TeeJay
|Ferrnandv
|Goosh
EU
Below is a full list of qualified players from the European region!
|Nayte
|Andielx
|Queasy
|TruleX
|Rakso
|Artor
|Stompy
|Aqua
|Kubx
|Kami
|Mexe
|Verox
|Kiryache
|letw1k3
|Anas
|lbooHai
|Kyky
|Clement
|rezon
|Ditrxx
|Dokko
|NemZ
|IDrop
|MrSavage
|znappy
|wak1e
|Primzhy
|Virsuh
|Hardfind
|Astro
|stormyrite
|Legendary
|Maestro
|Styler
|Klusia
|Th0mas
|Refsgaardrr
|Skram
|Fastroki
|ichbineinejause
|Joey
|Raze
|xsweeze
|Noward
|snaggedrr
|steelix
|fredy
|heatzy
|Swaggi
|KejseR
Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals
For those who do not remember, during Chapter 2 Season 1 the mode was Squads.
These are only the top 40 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.
NAE
|Unknown
|Kez
|Ronaldo
|Avery
|Zexrow
|Clac
|Mackwood
|Vinny
|Megga
|Dubs
|Bizzle
|Eclipsae
|Comadon
|Zayt
|Saf
|Highsky
|Cizlucky
|72hrs
|Chap
|Vivid
|Khanada
|Fiber
|Cloakzy
|Tfue
|Nate Hill
|Ninja
|Reverse2K
|Funk
|Jacobaqi
|Tossily
|Parallel
|Punisher
|ando
|jermy
|steanzz
|Coop
|Arab
|Inspyre
|Cazz
|Agolor
EU
|RedRush
|drobban
|znappy
|wakie
|Mongraal
|Wolfiez
|Benjyfishy
|Nayte
|Airwaks
|Skite
|Vato
|Nikof
|Kamo
|Pepper
|fledermoys
|RijasR
|kingkubx
|Rakso
|3vil
|teeq
|Downs2K
|e T q
|kroq
|Swag
|Caspersa
|Anas
|ibooHai
|Zh1ny
|Shaka
|Gemz
|9INE
|JulianCoM
|MnZho
|Magnus
|Nebby
|Jannis
|Jason
|MarkuxC
|kejseR
|Trippernn
|Skarm
Top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals
Back well the way during Summer 2019, the game mode for the first FNCS was trios!
These are only the top 39 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.
NAE
|Zexrow
|Mackwood
|Calc
|Cizlucky
|Chap
|Vivid
|Blake
|Tylarzz
|Painful
|Zyafa
|Zayt
|Saf
|parpy
|zoreh
|jahlyn
|Kez
|DamienS
|Sebby
|Clix
|Crimz
|Spades
|Slackes
|Symfuhny
|Reverse2K
|TeKae
|Tossily
|Shhneider
|Cloud
|thwifo
|Snood
|Garzca
|Ajay
|daxor
|Inspyre
|Cazz
|Pxlarized
|Perplexii
|SpiroK
|Predator
EU
|Tschiinken
|Stompy
|Aqua
|Ritz
|Endretta
|Pate1k
|Boyer
|Motor
|Verox
|Tohaj
|BELAEU
|Kaxie
|Crue
|beehive
|Chapix
|Falconly
|Robabz
|TheVic
|itemm
|Rojo
|MrSavage
|luKi
|Smileyy
|artor
|elokratz
|Klusia
|Th0mas
|Mongraal
|mitr0
|Benjyfishy
|hoppy
|Clement
|BadSniper
|RedRush
|Zyppaan
|LeftEye
|Belvid
|Nayte
|Magin
