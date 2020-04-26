[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite FNCS Invitational: All Qualified Players Ahead of the $2 Million Tournament!

Who will be partaking in the event from past seasons? FInd out all the confirmed participants here!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Apr 26, 2020
FNCS Players

The recently announced $2 million FNCS Invitational is set to kick off in just under two weeks, the brand new tournament is going to fill the void before the next season of Fortnite.

Differing from previous FNCS rules, there is a specific criteria for players who have competed in previous FNCS events.

Meaning some of your favorite players may have already qualified for the initial weeks!

Let’s take a closer look at who will be competing in the FNCS Invitational and how they qualified.

How Have Players Already Qualified?

According to the official Epic Games blog post, there are certain guidelines that players must fall within, in order to qualify for the Invitational.

This essentially makes the FNCS Invitational an all-star event, with the top players from all over the world gunning for the first place prize.

midas 3
SIX FIGURES – The prize pool for EU and NAE is stacked!

The criteria to already be qualified for week one of the FNCS Invitational are listed below and are courtesy of Epic Games.

  • “The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 Console/Mobile FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals
  • The top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals
  • Up to 100 players invited directly by Epic”

Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals

For the purpose of this piece, we are only going to highlight the European and North America East regions. As well, we will be focusing on PC players only!

NAE

liquid chap vivid 72hrs
VIVID – Will Vivid return for FNCS?

Below is the full list of players qualified through the latest FNCS round!

These are only the top 50 players qualified through the recent FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

ZaytSafMeggaDubsKnight
RogueSharkChapAVJamperoPaper
HazAveryBughaStretchBlake
AssaultCentedEdgeyAcornJAHQ
KlassTristanPrienSpiroKStrobe
V0illVYXVividNanoliteTfue
ScopedCizluckyLazarpVisxalsvrxrr
ClixCalcLDamienSroqzMikey
grandmateetsMaesff2xXXiFclarityGElevate
ComadonHighskyTeeJayFerrnandvGoosh

EU

Below is a full list of qualified players from the European region!

NayteAndielxQueasyTruleXRakso
ArtorStompyAquaKubxKami
MexeVeroxKiryacheletw1k3Anas
lbooHaiKykyClementrezonDitrxx
DokkoNemZIDropMrSavageznappy
wak1ePrimzhyVirsuhHardfindAstro
stormyriteLegendaryMaestroStylerKlusia
Th0masRefsgaardrrSkramFastrokiichbineinejause
JoeyRazexsweezeNowardsnaggedrr
steelixfredyheatzySwaggiKejseR

Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals

For those who do not remember, during Chapter 2 Season 1 the mode was Squads.

These are only the top 40 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

NAE

Bugha 1
CHAMP – Will Bugha win another solo event?
UnknownKezRonaldoAveryZexrow
ClacMackwoodVinnyMeggaDubs
BizzleEclipsaeComadonZaytSaf
HighskyCizlucky72hrsChapVivid
KhanadaFiberCloakzyTfueNate Hill
NinjaReverse2KFunkJacobaqiTossily
ParallelPunisherandojermysteanzz
CoopArabInspyreCazzAgolor

EU

RedRushdrobbanznappywakieMongraal
WolfiezBenjyfishyNayteAirwaksSkite
VatoNikofKamoPepperfledermoys
RijasRkingkubxRakso3vilteeq
Downs2Ke T qkroqSwagCaspersa
AnasibooHaiZh1nyShakaGemz
9INEJulianCoMMnZhoMagnusNebby
JannisJasonMarkuxCkejseRTrippernn
Skarm

Top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals

Back well the way during Summer 2019, the game mode for the first FNCS was trios!

These are only the top 39 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

NAE

season 3 1
THREES – Trios is still one of the best game modes!
ZexrowMackwoodCalc
CizluckyChapVivid
BlakeTylarzzPainful
ZyafaZaytSaf
parpyzorehjahlyn
KezDamienSSebby
ClixCrimzSpades
SlackesSymfuhnyReverse2K
TeKaeTossilyShhneider
CloudthwifoSnood
GarzcaAjaydaxor
InspyreCazzPxlarized
PerplexiiSpiroKPredator

EU

TschiinkenStompyAqua
RitzEndrettaPate1k
BoyerMotorVerox
TohajBELAEUKaxie
CruebeehiveChapix
FalconlyRobabzTheVic
itemmRojoMrSavage
luKiSmileyyartor
elokratzKlusiaTh0mas
Mongraalmitr0Benjyfishy
hoppyClementBadSniper
RedRushZyppaanLeftEye
BelvidNayteMagin

