Fortnite FNCS Invitational: All Qualified Players Ahead of the $2 Million Tournament!

Who will be partaking in the event from past seasons? FInd out all the confirmed participants here!

The recently announced $2 million FNCS Invitational is set to kick off in just under two weeks, the brand new tournament is going to fill the void before the next season of Fortnite.

Differing from previous FNCS rules, there is a specific criteria for players who have competed in previous FNCS events.

Meaning some of your favorite players may have already qualified for the initial weeks!

Let’s take a closer look at who will be competing in the FNCS Invitational and how they qualified.

How Have Players Already Qualified?

According to the official Epic Games blog post, there are certain guidelines that players must fall within, in order to qualify for the Invitational.

This essentially makes the FNCS Invitational an all-star event, with the top players from all over the world gunning for the first place prize.

SIX FIGURES – The prize pool for EU and NAE is stacked!

The criteria to already be qualified for week one of the FNCS Invitational are listed below and are courtesy of Epic Games.

READ MORE: Fortnite: FNCS Invitational Announced – Prize Pool, Dates, and Full Details!

“The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 Console/Mobile FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals

The top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals

Up to 100 players invited directly by Epic”

Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 2 PC FNCS Finals

For the purpose of this piece, we are only going to highlight the European and North America East regions. As well, we will be focusing on PC players only!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Travis Scott Skin Points Towards Old Map? – Season 13 Leaks and Rumors

NAE

VIVID – Will Vivid return for FNCS?

Below is the full list of players qualified through the latest FNCS round!

These are only the top 50 players qualified through the recent FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

Zayt Saf Megga Dubs Knight RogueShark Chap AV Jampero Paper Haz Avery Bugha Stretch Blake Assault Cented Edgey Acorn JAHQ Klass Tristan Prien SpiroK Strobe V0ill VYX Vivid Nanolite Tfue Scoped Cizlucky Lazarp Visxals vrxrr Clix Calc LDamienS roqz Mikey grandmateets Maesff2x XXiF clarityG Elevate Comadon Highsky TeeJay Ferrnandv Goosh

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: Delay, Cost, skins, emotes, rewards & more!

EU

Below is a full list of qualified players from the European region!

Nayte Andielx Queasy TruleX Rakso Artor Stompy Aqua Kubx Kami Mexe Verox Kiryache letw1k3 Anas lbooHai Kyky Clement rezon Ditrxx Dokko NemZ IDrop MrSavage znappy wak1e Primzhy Virsuh Hardfind Astro stormyrite Legendary Maestro Styler Klusia Th0mas Refsgaardrr Skram Fastroki ichbineinejause Joey Raze xsweeze Noward snaggedrr steelix fredy heatzy Swaggi KejseR

Top 100 players from Chapter 2; Season 1 FNCS Finals

For those who do not remember, during Chapter 2 Season 1 the mode was Squads.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Week 10 Challenges, Midas, Rewards, How To and More!

These are only the top 40 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

NAE

CHAMP – Will Bugha win another solo event?

Unknown Kez Ronaldo Avery Zexrow Clac Mackwood Vinny Megga Dubs Bizzle Eclipsae Comadon Zayt Saf Highsky Cizlucky 72hrs Chap Vivid Khanada Fiber Cloakzy Tfue Nate Hill Ninja Reverse2K Funk Jacobaqi Tossily Parallel Punisher ando jermy steanzz Coop Arab Inspyre Cazz Agolor

READ MORE: Fortnite V12.50 Release Date, Patch Notes, New Weapons, and Full Details!

EU

RedRush drobban znappy wakie Mongraal Wolfiez Benjyfishy Nayte Airwaks Skite Vato Nikof Kamo Pepper fledermoys RijasR kingkubx Rakso 3vil teeq Downs2K e T q kroq Swag Caspersa Anas ibooHai Zh1ny Shaka Gemz 9INE JulianCoM MnZho Magnus Nebby Jannis Jason MarkuxC kejseR Trippernn Skarm

Top 100 players from Season X FNCS Finals

Back well the way during Summer 2019, the game mode for the first FNCS was trios!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Unlock Golden Peely

These are only the top 39 players qualified through FNCS, but the full list can be viewed here.

NAE

THREES – Trios is still one of the best game modes!

Zexrow Mackwood Calc Cizlucky Chap Vivid Blake Tylarzz Painful Zyafa Zayt Saf parpy zoreh jahlyn Kez DamienS Sebby Clix Crimz Spades Slackes Symfuhny Reverse2K TeKae Tossily Shhneider Cloud thwifo Snood Garzca Ajay daxor Inspyre Cazz Pxlarized Perplexii SpiroK Predator

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Trailer: Battle pass details, release date delay, and more!

EU

Tschiinken Stompy Aqua Ritz Endretta Pate1k Boyer Motor Verox Tohaj BELAEU Kaxie Crue beehive Chapix Falconly Robabz TheVic itemm Rojo MrSavage luKi Smileyy artor elokratz Klusia Th0mas Mongraal mitr0 Benjyfishy hoppy Clement BadSniper RedRush Zyppaan LeftEye Belvid Nayte Magin

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Loot Lake Vault Set To Return?