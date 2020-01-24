Fortnite: Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl: NFL Stars, Streamers, Charity and All You Need to Know!

Twitch Rivals is no stranger to hosting awesome Fortnite competitions, every so often they host some star-studded events all for charity.

One of the more notable ones was the one at this year’s past Twitch Con!

The Super Bowl is set to kick off next Sunday, and Twitch and Fortnite are partnering up to host an NFL X Twitch Fortnite tournament days before the event.

With all your favourite Twitch streamers in attendance, this one is going to be amazing!

What Is It? Prize Pool?

The Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl is the conclusion of around a month of Twitch Rivals X NFL action where there will be $500,000 USD on the line for the winning duo!

GAME ON! Kick-off is very soon!

All of the winnings from the Twitch Rivals event will go the charity of each team’s choice as well!

When Is It? How Do I Watch?

The action is set to go down on January 30, 2020 and it will take place in Miami, Florida. This is also where the Super Bowl is taking place, so it is one of the pre-Super Bowl events taking place throughout the week!

Who will you be rooting for next week?

The event can be watched here. The show will have a pre-game section at 5:00 pm EST and the actual matches will start at around 6:00 pm EST!

Duos? Which NFL Stars are going?

Pictured above are all the duos set to take part in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl this week. With notable Twitch stars such as TimTheTatman, Tfue, and Nickmercs all in attendance, it is gearing up to be one of the best Twitch Rivals events!

16 all-star rosters, who will take it all?

The full list of duos is listed below!

Bugha and JuJu Smith-Schuster

LosPollosTV and Jamal Adams

Symfuhny and D.K. Metcalf

Dr. Lupo and Keenan Allen

Tfue and Kyler Murray

Nick Mercs and Mike Evans

TimTheTatman and Johnathan Abram

Chap and Kyle Van Noy

Clix and Tarik Cohen

NickEh30 and David Morgan

Reverse2K and Baker Mayfield

Elded and Kenyan Drake

Ayden and Kurt Benkert

UnknownxArmy and Avonte Maddox

NateHill and Eddie Vanderdoes

BrookeAB and Eric Ebron

