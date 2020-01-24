Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2: Moving to Unreal Engine’s ‘Chaos Physics Engine’ in early February

Today, Epic Games shared a blog post revealing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2’s release date, as well as some massive news regarding Fortnite’s shift to a new physics engine in early February.

In a blog post from the Fortnite Team, they share the news that Fortnite will be moving to a new physics engine in the coming weeks.

The post said:

“Beginning with the release of the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos Physics Engine.”

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, Qualification

There will undoubtedly be some issues when the change is first implemented, but it will be “closely monitoring feedback and making improvements over time.”

Furthermore, switching to the “Chaos physics engine” allows a build to collapse if it gets shot or exploded, rather than just disappearing.

This is something that Fortnite players have been calling out for, so it’s great to see the development team listening to the demands of the community.

Release Date

Epic Games has just shared that it expects Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 to release on 20 February.

The blog post teased players with what new features they can expect but doesn’t quite share them yet.

However, to keep players happy in the meantime, the team announced that more Overtime Challenges will be releasing.

Stay tuned for our updates.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2