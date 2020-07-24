header decal
Fortnite

24 Jul 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Week 6 XP Coin Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

Looking for an easy way to level up your battle pass? Be on the lookout for these coins all over the map!

Differences

Week Six

Week Seven

XP has always been one of the most sought after aspects of Fortnite, ever since weekly challenges were introduced.

Now, XP Coins have become one of the best ways to earn XP while playing Fortnite.

Each week there are new coins introduced into the game, and we have a new batch.

Here's week six!

Differences

For those who do not know, there are three different types of XP coins; and new ones spawn each week on the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite: All Punch Cards and How To Complete Them!

Here is a quick outline of all the coins and how much XP you will gain from each:

  • Green – Most common XP Coin, rewards 5,000 XP
  • Purple – Will burst into smaller XP Coins, collecting all will grant you 10,300 XP
  • Blue – Have timers on them during the match, rewards 6,500 XP
  • Gold - Will reward you with 15,000 XP

Week Six

Since the new wave of weekly challenges went live, players have been hard at work trying to find all of these XP Coins.

READ MORE: Fortnite Guide: How To Catch A Weapon At Stack Shack

YouTuber Comrad3s posted this handy video about where to find all of the new coin locations.

Be sure to check their video out and leave a like for this amazing video!

Week Seven

As of now, we do not know any details about the location of XP Coins for next week.

However, as the days go by we are sure to get some more leaks about their locations!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Crash Site POI – Release Date, Mythic Weapon

