[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Football Manager

Football Manager 2021: Become a NewGen Player in FM!

Your dream of signing yourself on Football Manager just became a reality, but it’s going to cost you!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Sep 16, 2020
football manager 21 become a newgen player

The official Sports Interactive Twitter has just revealed a unique product that they’ve listed for bidding on eBay!

The winner of the charity auction will become a NewGen player on Football Manager – keep reading to find out more.

Contents hide
1 Become a NewGen Player
2 What is a NewGen Player?
3 All for a good cause

Become a NewGen Player

If you’ve always dreamed of being an official player on Football Manager then now is your time!

become a player fm21 1
LIVING THE DREAM: Become a NewGen player in Football Manager!

Sports Interactive’s twitter has revealed a brand new charity auction on eBay in which you can bid to become a NewGen player on the game.

fm 21 charity auction 1
PRETTY PENNY: The bid is currently at £510 at time of writing

However, if you’re hoping to claim this unique prize, it may set you back a few pennies as the bid at the time of writing is currently at £510!

Check out the auction here to see how high the price has rised.

What is a NewGen Player?

At the start of each new FM career each squad is populated with real-world players.

But as the season go by and real players retire, their places are taken by fictional replacements, otherwise known as NewGens.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Football Manager 21

This is exactly what you would enter into the game as were you to win the prize.

Your very own NewGen will be made up of a wealth of authentic biographical information including name, date of birth, weight, height, nationality, position, favoured foot and favourite club.

All for a good cause

The proceeds of the auction will go to SpecialEffect, a UK based charity which uses video games and technology to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities.

So if it’s always been your dream to sign yourself in FM, why not fork out to fulfil it, whilst helping out a great clause!

Head here to find out more about SpecialEffect and maybe donate a more reasonable amount if you can’t afford the FM mega prize.

READ MORE: Football Manager 2020 Tactics: Best formations to use

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon