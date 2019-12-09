Football Manager 2020: Top 10 young attacking central midfielders (AMC) to sign - Alli, Lo Celso & more

Attacking creativity is often in short supply. The top teams hoard forward talent, leaving little left for the rest. Unless you get in early that is.

Buying players before they hit their peak carries some risk, but it also often comes without such a hefty price tag.

This makes it far more palatable for those a step or two below Manchester City and Real Madrid to swoop in.

How to choose the best young attacking central midfielders (AMC) in Football Manager 2020

This article will look at the best young central attacking midfielders (AMC) you can buy in this year's Football Manager.

These players will be aged 23 or younger when you start your save (usually June 2019) and have their natural position at AMC.

They could be naturals elsewhere too, but we are strictly concerned with that position.

Star rating is useful to see how a player fits into your team, but it doesn't indicate true talent. For that you need current ability (CA), which is what we will be using to create this list.

So, who are the best young attacking central midfielders you can buy this year?

Dele Alli (CA 156 - PA 165)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (LC), ST

Club: Tottenham

Country: England

Best Attributes: 18 natural fitness, 18 stamina, 17 flair

Value: £49 million

Wage: £100,000 a week

Tottenham's young star has been around for a while now, but he still qualifies for this list. Alli has been with Spurs since 2015, and broke into the first team at just 19. He's been a stalwart for both club and country since.

Alli's 156 CA doesn't blow you away, but he has some room for improvement and brings strong stats with him immediately. His 18 stamina and natural fitness means he can run all day, while 17 flair, 17 work rate, and 16 dribbling makes him a hard-working nightmare for opposition defenders.

Giovani Lo Celso (CA 155 - PA 164)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (C), M (C), DM

Club: Tottenham (On loan from Real Hispalis)

Country: Argentina

Best Attributes: 17 passing, 17 vision, 16 decisions

Value: £42.5 million

Wage: £53,000 a week

Another Spurs player, this time on loan at White Hart Lane. Giovani Lo Celso has moved around a lot so far in his career. He arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 but was loaned back to Argentina and then to Spain. He made a permanent move to Real Betis (Real Hispalis) in 2019 and was then loaned to Spurs for this season.

The young Argentine has some stellar stats in FM20. His 17 passing, 17 vision, and 16 technique allows him to move the ball exceptionally well, while his 155 CA has some growth to come.

Thomas Lemar (CA 154 - PA 171)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (LC), M (L)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: France

Best Attributes: 17 agility, 17 technique, 17 free kick taking

Value: £40 million

Wage: £105,000 a week

Also a natural on the left wing, Thomas Lemar came to prominence in the Monaco side that stunningly won Ligue 1 in 2016-17. He soon made a £53 million move to Atletico where he has been instrumental, as well as making his mark with the French national team.

In Football Manager 2020 Lemar possesses excellent skill. With 16 passing, 16 dribbling, and 16 work rate he can move the ball around the park, as well as himself. He's terrific at set pieces with 17 free kicks and 17 corners, and also has 16 flair to create in the middle.

Mikel Oyarzabal (CA 154 - PA 167)

Age: 22

Position(s): AM (RLC)

Club: Real San Sebastian

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 16 technique, 16 work rate, 15 passing

Value: £40 million

Wage: £37,000 a week

Mikel Oyarzabal has been with Real Sociedad (Real San Sebastian) his whole career and broke into the first team at the age of 17. He has become a key attacking player for his club over the last two years, and pushed his way into the Spanish national side in 2019.

Oyarzabal is exactly as you would expect from a Spanish midfielder. His 16 technique, 15 passing, 15 vision, and 15 decisions make him a terrific possession player, capable of moving the ball around and probing for openings. There is also plenty of room for growth in his 154 CA.

Kai Havertz (CA 153 - PA 180)

Age: 20

Position(s): AM (C), M (C)

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Germany

Best Attributes: 17 pace, 17 first touch, 17 technique

Value: £38 million

Wage: £83,000 a week

Kai Havertz is Germany's latest creative mastermind. He got his debut with Leverkusen at 17 and is already their best player and a key piece of germany's future at international level.

Havertz has long been a key buy for managers, and FM 20 is no different. His 153 CA makes him a starting-calibre player for most teams and his 180 PA is among the highest in the game for a young player. With 17 vision, 17 technique, and 17 pace he is already a quality player.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (CA 150 - PA 162)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (C), M (C)

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Best Attributes: 17 strength, 17 balance, 16 decisions

Value: £31 million

Wage: £150,000 a week

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been part of Chelsea for his entire career bar a strong loan season with Crystal Palace in 2017-18. The midfielder won his first senior cap with England in 2017, but has been sidelined recently with an achilles injury.

In FM20 Loftus-Cheek combines physical presence with solid mental and technical skill. His 17 strength and 16 acceleration make him a handful for defenders, while his 16 decision, 16 composure, and 15 dribbling means he can create chances for himself and others.

Joao Felix (CA 149 - PA 175)

Age: 19

Position(s): AM (LC), ST

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 19 flair, 18 technique, 16 passing

Value: £28.5 million

Wage: £155,000 a week

A true wonderkid, Joao Felix has been pegged for stardom for some time. He rose through the ranks at Benfica quickly and scored 20 goals last season before making a stunning £113 million move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Portuguese forward possesses positional flexibility as well as elite creative talent. With 19 flair, 18 technique, 16 passing, and 16 dribbling he can basically do everything you'd want, and with a massive 175 PA he can be truly great.

Olexandr Zinchenko (CA 149 - PA 158)

Age: 22

Position(s): D (L), WB (L), AM (RC), M (RC)

Club: Man City

Country: Ukraine

Best Attributes: 17 determination, 16 teamwork, 15 technique

Value: £37 million

Wage: £60,000 a week

Oleksandr Zinchenko came up with Shakhtar Donetsk, but made a quiet transfer to Manchester City in July 2016. Since then he has been on loan with PSV for some seasoning before slowly integrating in the City side.

Zinchenko brings strong positional flexibility along with solid all-round stats. His 17 determination, 16 teamwork, 15 work rate, and 15 technique stand out as the main ones.

James Maddison (CA 147 - PA 160)

Age: 22

Position(s): AM (LC), M (C)

Club: Leicester City

Country: England

Best Attributes: 17 free kick taking, 16 dribbling, 16 passing

Value: £33.5 million

Wage: £65,000 a week

James Maddison started his career with Coventry City before moving to Norwich and eventually arriving at Leicester in 2018 after a £20 million transfer. He has been a key piece of Leicester's strong start to this season and won his first England cap this year.

In FM20 Maddison is a nightmare for defenders. With 16 passing, 16 dribbling, and 16 flair he can create chances out of nothing, and he is stellar at set pieces with 17 free kicks and 16 corners too.

Aleksandr Golovin (CA 146 - PA 163)

Age: 23

Position(s): AM (C), M (C)

Club: Monaco

Country: Russia

Best Attributes: 16 dribbling, 16 technique, 16 vision

Value: £41.5 million

Wage: £46,500 a week

Aleksandr Golovin made his name with CKSA Moscow, getting his debut with them in September 2014 and going on to become a key part of their side as well as the Russian national team. In 2018 he made a move to Monaco where he has become the creative force of the side.

golovin excels with the ball at his feet. 16 dribbling, 16 vision, and 15 passing make him tricky to slow down. Meanwhile, his 15 flair, 15 determination, and 15 work rate means he will always be busy around the field.

All the best young attacking central midfielders (AMC)