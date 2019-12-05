Football Manager 2020: Nintendo Switch release date announced

Football Manager 2020 has been out on Mac and PC for over two weeks, with the Touch and Mobile versions also available.

One thing that fans have been asking for though is when the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The portable console has been a remarkable hit around the world, and proven to be powerful enough to handle console greats like Skyrim and The Witcher 3, so it seems like the perfect on-the-go home for Football Manager 2020.

Football Manager 2020 Switch release date

Football Manager 2020 will hit the Nintendo Switch on 10th December, just in time to be the perfect Christmas rush.

FM20 has been a smash hit with new and experienced players alike.

Our review, which you can read some of below, gave it a massive 4.5 stars out of 5, with other critics being equally full of praise.

"Every decision you make counts somewhere, from opting to send a star youngster on loan rather than give him limited first-team minutes to braking up the chemistry of your midfield with a pair of new signings. Little things matter more this year than before.

"There are a few tweaks this year that really help take everything up a notch and as a life-long FM player, they all work. It’s a must-buy for new and old managers alike."

Fans can expect a similarly thrilling experience when they get their hands on the Switch version.