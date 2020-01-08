Football Manager 2020: Arsenal Team Guide, Player Ratings, & Tactics

There was some optimism about Arsenal entering the 2019/20 season, but that quickly vanished in the misery of poor performances. Unai Emery was sacked and Mikel Arteta arrived to try and rekindle the glory years.

In Football Manager 2020 you can oust Emery before the season starts and try to lead the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League.

So what are the expectations of the board when you up the managerial reins? And how long will it take to turn this squad into a title winner?

Club Vision

EXPECTATIONS: Arsenal’s board have very reasonable targets for you

This new feature has been a big success in FM20. It is both a short-term and long-term set of goals for the club as laid out by the board that includes play style aims, financial targets, and competition results.

For Arsenal, the goals are pretty simple.

The board wants you to play attractive and attacking football, which given their squad is easy to do.

READ MORE: All the best right wingers (MR & AMR) in Football Manager 2020

They also want you to sign players under the age of 18. This can be trickier, but there are some players you will want to target almost immediately that fit those goals.

As for the competition targets, these are pretty realistic and achievable.

In your first season the board wants you to qualify for the EURO Cup (Europa League) which is a low bar to clear, but you do have to make deep runs in the FA Cup and EURO Cup too.

Tactical style

FM20’s tactical options are similar to those from last year, so don’t panic too much about trying to learn your way around a new system.

Given the talent Arsenal have on the ball you can play a possession-based system. Vertical tiki-taka is the most suitable, as it helps push the team forward a little quicker, taking advantage of the pace this team has.

Against trickier opponents like Liverpool or Manchester City a slightly more conservative approach may be required though.

Formation

BATTLE PLAN: The 4-1-4-1 DM Wide is a classic that still works

Arsenal have the depth across the board to play most formations well.

There is always a temptation to play with two strikers thanks to the quality of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the best option for the vertical tiki-taka style is the 4-1-4-1 DM Wide, which plays like the classic 4-3-3.

A good secondary, more attacking, option is the 4-2-3-1 which replaces the DM with an AMC.

READ MORE: Why wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is a must-buy in FM20

In the 4-1-4-1 DM Wide your best XI would have Bernd Leno in goal, with a back four of Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, David Luiz, and Keiron Tierney.

Lucas Torreira can take up the DM spot, with Matteo Guendozi and Granit Xhaka as the central midfield pair.

The attacking trio will consist of new-signing Nicolas Pepe on the right and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left with Alexandre Lacazette up front.

On the bench you’ll want Emiliano Martinez, Shkodran Mustafi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil, Dani Ceballos, and Gabriel Martinelli.

Key players

Arsenal’s squad may not be of title-winning calibre when you take over, but that doesn’t mean they lack quality players. There are a number of stars that can turn the tide and win games on their own.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – CA 4 star (169), PA 4 star (170)

DEADLY: Aubameyang will be your superstar at Arsenal

It’s no surprise to see Aubameyang here. The star forward has been deadly in front of goal be it as a lone striker, a partner for Lacazette, or from wide on the left.

In FM20 his 20 acceleration, 19 pace, and 17 finishing show he will terrorise any defence, while his 18 off the ball means he will pop up in the right place.

Alexandre Lacazette – CA 4 star (160), PA 4 star (161)

Next up is Arsenal’s frontman Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman has been at Arsenal since 2017 and scored a bagful of goals for them since he came over from Lyon.

READ MORE: Best young goalkeepers (GK) to sign in Football Manager 2020

In FM20 he has a balance with 16 pace, acceleration, and stamina, along with 16 finishing, 17 work rate, and 16 technique. He’s a true striker and will be deadly in FM.

Mesut Ozil – CA 4 star (158), PA 4 star (180)

MAESTRO: Ozil’s creativity is second to none

Ah Mesut Ozil, the most maligned Premier League player in a long time. His creativity and talent is undeniable, but his effort and work rate is often called into question.

Fortunately in FM20 you get clear values for these things. The AMC brings superb 19 passing, 19 technique, and 19 vision to his role, but with just 10 work rate don’t expect much tracking back.

Click ‘NEXT’ to keep reading!