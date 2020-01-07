Football Manager 2020: All the Best right midfielders (MR) & wingers (AMR) to sign – Messi, Mbappe, Salah & more

Wingers and midfielders are vital when it comes to creating a deadly attack in the modern game. Going forward, they offer skill, pace, crossing and finishing ability, becoming the most dangerous area on the pitch for a lot of sides.

Therefore, wingers are definitely something you need to consider when optimising your tactics ahead of a game and they’re often substituted during matches too, as extra pace in the wide areas has a great impact.

How to choose the best Right Midfielders on Football Manager 2020

These players are the highest rated in terms of Current Ability (CA) in FM20.

All of their CA values are at least 154 and they are ranked from highest to lowest. Although important in FM, Potential Ability (PA) has no bearing on a player’s inclusion in this list, but it will be shown alongside CA.

These players must also have right midfield (MR) or attacking right midfield (AMR) as their default position.

CA and PA are hidden when in-game, and can only be viewed by using the Football Manager Editor tool or In-Game Editor.

Star ratings only reflect how good a player is in relation to your first team squad, so if you want accuracy you must follow both CA & PA. For reference, all CA & PA values are out of 200.

Lionel Messi (CA 195 – PA 199)

Age: 32

Position(s): AM (CR), ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Best attributes: 20 dribbling, 20 finishing, 20 passing

Value: £73 million

Wage: £1.2 million a week

Lionel Messi is not only the greatest player on the planet right now but also of all time, and this is reflected in Football Manager 2020. Despite being 32 years old, he shows no sign of slowing down as the Argentinian won a record sixth Ballon d’Or in December.

Messi has too many records and achievements to list but one that perhaps underlines just how special he is, is that he scored more goals than he played games in the past decade. The best all-around player in the game, he has an unbelievable 10 perfect attributes and begins the game with a near-perfect CA of 195 having fallen from 199.

Kylian Mbappe (CA 181 – PA 196)

Age: 20

Position(s): AM (RL), ST

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Best attributes: 20 pace, 20 acceleration, 18 dribbling

Value: £91 million

Wage: £350,000 a week

Kylian Mbappe topped our young right midfielders and wingers list and finds himself in the lofty heights of second place overall here too. Mbappe is quite simply the most exciting young talent on the planet right now. Paris Saint-Germain paid a whopping £165 million for the then-18-year-old, the second-highest transfer fee of all time.

Since moving to PSG, Mbappe has scored 44 goals in 41 league appearances, won five trophies with Les Parisiens and was instrumental in France’s 2018 World Cup victory, winning Best Young Player thanks to his four goals. With 20 pace and acceleration, too, he’s also the fastest player on FM20!

Mohammed Salah (CA 178 – PA 184)

Age: 27

Position(s): AM (RL), ST

Club: Liverpool

Country: Egypt

Best attributes: 18 acceleration, 18 agility, 18 pace

Value: £78 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

Mohammed Salah might not be hitting the lofty heights that he’s used to this season but the Egyptian winger remains one of the best wide men in FM20. Despite this, Salah has a strike rate of over two goals for every three games played, better than most forwards.

Mo Salah didn’t pull any trees up at Chelsea but he’s been back in the Premier League with a bang at Liverpool and will likely was away with the top division trophy at the end of the 2020 season. If the Reds are to sell one of their incredible front three, it’ll likely be for a fee above £125 million.

Raheem Sterling (CA 174 – PA 180)

Age: 24

Position(s): M (LR), AM (RL)

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Best attributes: 20 off the Ball, 19 agility, 18 acceleration

Value: £74 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

We go from Liverpool’s current right winger to one of their former stars. Raheem Sterling shocked the footballing world when he moved to Manchester City in 2015 for £50 million but he’s comfortably paid back City’s investment.

Sterling is arguably the most talented player in the England national team, already having over 50 caps to his name at the age of 24. Sterling’s fantastic pace, skill and improving finishing skills have made him one of the most dangerous attackers in the world and one that would cost well over £150 million to purchase in the current market.

Bernardo Silva (CA 173 – PA 180)

Age: 24

Position(s): M (CR), AM (CR)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Best attributes: 20 work rate, 19 agility, 18 determination

Value: £73 million

Wage: £150,000 a week

Sterling’s Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva gives the Englishman stiff competition as a wide attacker. Bernardo was part of the mass clear-out at Monaco in the Summer of 2017, signing for City for £44 million, which now seems like an absolute steal.

Silva is natural at right wing and both attacking and central midfield, making him a fantastic squad player. He is ability as a midfielder is very well-rounded, as he is potentially one of the best in the world thanks to his variety of highly-rated attributes. His passing ability, skill, dribbling, pace, and footballing brain are all top-notch.

Ousmane Dembele (CA 169 – PA 185)

Age: 22

Position(s): M/AM (RL)

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Best attributes: 19 acceleration, 19 agility, 18 pace

Value: £63 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

Another youngster that is also one of the best right wingers in FM20 regardless of age is Ousmane Dembele. Despite being only 22 years old, Dembele has already been a part of the Barca side that won a domestic treble in 2018.

The Frenchman will no doubt win more silverware in the coming years, helping to repay the £135 million fee that the Blaugrana paid for him in 2017. Attributes such as Dembele’s 19 Agility, 19 acceleration, 18 pace, 18 dribbling and 16 first touch make him an absolute nightmare for defenders to try and deal with.

Angel Di Maria (CA 161 – 174)

Age: 31

Position(s): M (LC), AM (RLC)

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: Argentina

Best Attributes: 17 Long Shots, 17 Technique, 17 Agility

Value: £39.5 million

Wage: £220,000 a week

The only player that has made both our right and left wingers articles, Angel Di Maria is perfectly natural playing on both flanks. Despite being 31-years-old, Di Maria still has a lot of room to grow as a footballer in FM20. Di Maria can improve by 13 ability points, more than Leroy Sane, but that perhaps shows the level to which he’s under-performing in France.

Like Insigne, physicality is his weak point, as Di Maria proved in his dreadful stint at Manchester United. You’ll be paying in the region of £80 million for the Argentine, which is a steep price for someone of his age.

Jose Callejon (CA 158 – PA 162)

Age: 32

Position(s): M (R), AM (RL), ST

Club: Napoli

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 18 off the ball, 16 first touch, 16 teamwork

Value: £20.5 million

Wage: £92,000 a week

It really is a wonder why Jose Callejon has been overlooked by Spain for so long, as the Napoli winger is one of the best wide men in the world according to football manager.

Callejon is able to play on both wings and as a striker but he’s definitely best in wide positions thanks to his lack of physicality and shooting ability. His mental attributes, though, are superb and make him a brilliant asset to have in big games.

Federico Bernardeschi (CA 158 – PA 162)

Age: 25

Position(s): M (R), AM (RCL)

Club: Zebre (Juventus)

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 17 determination, 17 technique, 17 flair

Value: £41 million

Wage: £125,000 a week

Establishing yourself a regular in the Juventus setup is very difficult but Frederico Bernadeschi has managed to achieve this in his first couple of seasons at the Old Lady. Despite being only 25, though, he doesn’t have much room to grow, so don’t expect him to improve in the coming seasons.

At over £40 million in valuation, he’ll cost north of £50 million to acquire and Juve won’t want to sell thanks to Bernadeschi’s young age and being an Italian National.

Wilfried Zaha (CA 157 – PA 160)

Age: 26

Position(s): M (LR), AM (RL), ST

Club: Crystal Palace

Country: Ivory Coast

Best attributes: 17 acceleration, 17 dribbling, 17 pace

Value: £51 million

Wage: £130,000 a week

Crystal Palace fans will disagree but according to FM, Wilfried Zaha’s talents are being wasted at the mid-table Premier League outfit. Transfer rumours concerning the Ivorian international have been rife in recent seasons, with Tottenham being most frequently linked.

It’s only a matter of time before Zaha moves back to a top six side and becomes a regular in European competition. If you want to purchase Zaha, though, you’ll have to pay a minimum of £75 million for his services.

Juan Cuadrado (CA 156 – PA 163)

Age: 32

Position(s): D/ WB/ M/ AM (R)

Club: Zebre (Juventus)

Country: Colombia

Best attributes: 18 acceleration, 17 pace, 16 agility

Value: £27 million

Wage: £105,000 a week

Juventus aren’t short of quality wingers and Juan Cuadrado is another Juve wide man on this list. Able to be played up and down the right wing, Cuadrado is a tricky player for defenders to try and deal with thanks in part to his electric speed.

Cuadrado is one of the cheapest players on this list but is also one of the oldest, it’s hard to see him playing more than five additional years at the top level. Thanks to Juve’s excellent strength in depth, it’s conceivable that you could pick up Cuadrado in a cut-price deal of £20 million.

Pedro (CA 156 – PA 164)

Age: 31

Position(s): AM (RCL)

Club: Chelsea

Country: Spain

Best attributes: 18 agility, 17 off the ball, 16 acceleration

Value: £31 million

Wage: £96,000 a week

Eden Hazard may be long gone from Chelsea but Pedro has stuck around at Stamford Bridge despite the Blues’ transfer ban. Pedro is starting to rely more on his ability on the ball than his lightning pace as he ages but he’s still no slouch at 31 years old. Pedro came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy and has excellent passing skills for a wide man.

Pedro may not have reached the lofty heights he was once touted to be destined to reach but is still one of the best wingers in world football and will likely cost around £50 million to purchase.

Federico Chiesa (CA 154 – PA 173)

Age: 21

Position(s): MR, AM (RL)

Club: Fiorentina

Country: Italy

Best attributes: 18 acceleration, 18 dribbling, 17 off the ball

Value: £35.5 million

Wage: £52,000 a week

Federico Chiesa might not be a name too familiar to a lot of football fans, but watch this space, as Fiorentina’s fiery winger has bags of potential for the future. Despite only being 21, he’s made over 100 appearances for La Viola.

The chances of Chiesa becoming a one-club man are slim, though, as the likes of Juventus are eyeing up the winger in a rumoured £70m move. However, for the moment, the skilful wide man will continue plying his trade in Florence.

