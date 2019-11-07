Football Manager 2020: All the best MLS players

It's MLS Week here at RealSport, as the MLS Cup final between Toronto FC and four-time finalists Seattle Sounders is this Sunday.

Also coming down the way is the full release of Football Manager 2020 on 19th November.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FM20

The beta is currently available for those that have pre-ordered (and you can gain access now if you pre-order too), so we have loaded up and scoured the MLS to see who the best players are on FM20 this year.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy (CA 143 - PA 185)

Age: 37

Nationality: Sweden

Position: ST

Value: £750,000

Wage: £105k

Of course Zlatan is at the top. The striker brings his flair and unique character to California as he leads the line for LA Galaxy.

With 19 balance and 18 strength he is a physical presence, while his 19 flair, 17 determination, and 16 vision make him a creative force. In front of goal Zlatan can still get it done.

He has 18 first touch, 18 technique, 18 penalty taking and 15 finishing, making him the deadliest player in MLS.

Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United (CA 143 - PA 150)

Age: 25

Nationality: Argentina

Position: AM (RL), M (L)

Value: £5.25 million

Wage: £13.2k

Gonzalo Martinez is a talented winger with a lot of years ahead of him. He won his first cap with Argentina in 2018 and moved to Atlanta United at the start of the 2019 season.

READ MORE: Every new feature in FM20

An old-school winger, Martinez brings athleticism and final-ball delivery to your side. His 16 acceleration, 16 agility, and 15 pace will carry him beyond a fullback.

Meanwhile, his 17 dribbling, 16 technique, and 15 crossing means he can torment a defender that presses him and punish ones that stand off.

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United (CA 141 - PA 142)

Age: 25

Nationality: Venezuela

Position: AM (L), ST

Value: £5.75 million

Wage: £45k

Josef Martinez has been deadly in front of goal for Atlanta United since arriving in 2017, racking up 35+ goals in each of the last two seasons.

Athleticism is Martinez' underlying talent. His 16 acceleration, 16 agility, and 15 pace will get him in behind defenders and causing chaos across the back line. With 15 finishing and 14 first touch he can be deadly in front of goal too.

Michael Bradley, Toronto FC (CA 141 - PA 149)

Age: 31

Nationality: United States

Position: DM, M (C)

Value: £2.7 million

Wage: £96k

After a stint in Europe with a handful of clubs, Michael Bradley came back to the States in 2014 and has made 200 appearances for Toronto FC while also wearing the armband for his country.

The USMNT midfielder can cover a lot of positions in the spine of a team, but he's best deployed as a defensive player in centre midfield.

READ MORE: New Club Vision of every Premier League top dog

His 18 bravery, 17 aggression, 17 teamwork, and 17 work rate means he will get stuck in and run all day, while his 16 tackling and 16 marking will have him winning the ball back regularly.

Jonathan dos Santos, LA Galaxy (CA 140 - PA 148)

Age: 28

Nationality: Mexico

Position: DM, M (C), M (R)

Value: £3.9 million

Wage: £29.5k

The Galaxy midfielder is primarily a distribution midfielder, with 17 stamina, 16 work rate, 16 passing, and 16 first touch he can be the engine room of your team.

He can also play a more defensive, combative role too, with his 14 bravery, 14 aggression, and 10 tackling, but he's best off in the middle playing the ball around and making your team tick.

All the best MLS players in FM20