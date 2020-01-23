Football Manager 2020: All the best midfielders (DM, MC, AMC) to buy – De Bruyne, Silva, Pogba & more

Midfielders dictate the tempo of a football match.

So many skills are required to play in the middle of the park – passing, tackling, positioning, stamina, discipline, aggression and even shooting.

Whether you play with two central midfiedlers, a defensive mid or a number 10 – these players make up the spin of your team, and will be crucial to your success on Football Manager 2020.

RealSport runs through the best players in the middle of the park on the game, and you are in for a few surprises.

Kevin De Bruyne (CA 188 – PA 188)

Age: 27

Position: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Best Attributes: 20 vision. 19 crossing, 19 passing

Value: £88 million

Wage: £230,000 a week

Few can deny Kevin De Bruyne doesn’t deserve top billing in the midfielders, with the Man City man claiming back-to-back Premier League titles. The Belgian did miss much of last season down to injury niggles, but he looks back to his best this term with nine assists in 11 Premier League games.

27-year-old De Bruyne has stats of 20 vision, 19 crossing and 19 passing on FM20, seeing his CA at 188. With the central or attacking midfielder at his prime, you will need close to £150 million to sign him, and match his £230,000 a week wages.

David Silva (CA 175 – PA 179)

Age: 33

Position: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 19 technique, 19 first touch, 18 dribbling

Value: £24 million

Wage: £160,000 a week

De Bruyne’s partner in crime, David Silva is still going strong aged 33. The former Spain international is in his final season at the Etihad, but has been given the captaincy by Pep Guardiola having played over 400 games for Man City.

The central or attacking midfielder will set you back around £20 million, but with his contract up at the end of the season you could get him on a pre-contract deal in January. He still holds a CA of 175, just four off his 179 potential.

Bernardo Silva (CA 173 – PA 180)

Age: 24

Position: M (C), AM (RC)

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Best Attributes: 20 work rate, 19 agility, 18 determination

Value: £73 million

Wage: £150,000 a week

Believe it or not it’s three-from-three for Manchester City, with Bernardo Silva shooting up the CA ratings thanks to a remarkable season in which he won four trophies with Manchester City (Community Shield, League Cup, Premier League, FA Cup) as well as the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. Aged only 24, the sky is the limit for the Portuguese international.

Bernardo has a 173 CA on FM20, with stats of 20 work rate, 19 agility and 18 determination. With a value of £73 million, you will need close to £200 million to prise away from Man City’s grasp due to his 180 potential.

Luka Modric (CA 173 – PA 180)

Age: 33

Position: M (C)

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Croatia

Best Attributes: 19 first touch, 18 technique, 18 decisions

Value: £18 million

Wage: £400,000 a week

Current Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric has fallen substantially since an impeccable 2017/18 season – capped with a third successive Champions League trophy and a World Cup Golden Ball. Still the heartbeat of Real Madrid’s midfield, you sense it is the final season of the Croatian anywhere close to his pomp.

Modric’s CA has dropped to 173 from his 180 PA, with still strong stats of 19 first touch, 18 technique and 18 decisions. With his contract up at the end of the season, the Croatian can be yours for around £27 million.

Paul Pogba (CA 172 – PA 185)

Age: 26

Position: M (C)

Club: Manchester United

Country: France

Best Attributes: 18 balance, 18 first touch, 18 passing

Value: £67 million

Wage: £300,000 a week

Paul Pogba is a strange case, and with the Red Devils no longer relying on him, you would expect an exit from Manchester United would come inside the next year. A World Cup winner let’s not forget, but aged 26, Pogba is well off the heights expected when he signed from Juventus for a club record £89 million in 2016.

French international Pogba has a CA of 172 but is way behind his potential of 185. With the right manager he can grow to those heights and those stats of 18 balance, 18 first touch and 18 passing could all become perfect 20s.

Paulo Dybala (CA 168 – PA 182)

Age: 25

Position: AM (C), ST

Club: Zebre (Juventus)

Country: Argentina

Best Attributes: 19 technique, 17 agility, 17 dribbling

Value: £61 million

Wage: £225,000 a week

Linked with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham last summer, Paulo Dybala priced himself out of switch to the Premier League, but returned to Juventus to fight for his place. The attacking midfielder or striker already has half of the amount of goals (5) he had in the whole of last season (10) and already has more assists with three.

Argentine Dybala could be pinched from Zebre for a reasonable £73 million on FM20, so if you are looking to splash the cash early, he is the man to go for. You will receive a 25-year-old with a 168 CA, which can grow to a very strong 182.

Christian Eriksen (CA 168 – PA 178)

Age: 27

Position: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Tottenham

Country: Denmark

Best Attributes: 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina, 17 long shots

Value: £67 million

Wage: £75,000 a week

Another man with a contract up this summer, Christian Eriksen is in limbo at Tottenham. Too good a player to leave out, but with him keen on a move away, it will be an interesting situation for Jose Mourinho to handle. Still only 27, the Dane is in the top 20 of all-time Premier League assist makers with 19.

On FM20, 17 natural fitness, 17 stamina and 17 long shots take his CA to 168, which can still lean back towards his potential of 178. Despite being in his final year, Spurs will not consider anything less than £80 million for him.

Thiago (CA 167 – PA 173)

Age: 28

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Spain

Best Attributes: 19 vision, 18 composure, 18 anticipation

Value: £64 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

An underrated player, Thiago can do it all in midfield. The Spanish international can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, and was Pep Guardiola’s only player to follow him from Barcelona to Bayern Munich back in 2013.

A 167 CA for Thiago is just six of his potential of 173, and aged 28, there is just enough time for him to hit that peak. For his 19 vision, 18 composure and 18 anticipation you will need to bid just under £100 million.

Philippe Coutinho (CA 165 – PA 172)

Age: 27

Position: M (L), AM (LC)

Club: Bayern Munich (on loan from Barcelona)

Country: Brazil

Best Attributes: 19 technique, 18 vision, 18 flair

Value: £60 million

Wage: £375,000 a week

Another man at Bayern Munich, with Philippe Coutinho on loan from La Liga champions Barcelona. The Brazilian international is also a versatile customer, being able to operate as a number 10 as well as out on the left-hand side.

Bayern have an £103 million option to buy on former Liverpool man Coutinho, but that does seem an unlikely switch. Be patient and you can pick up his CA of 165 with stats of 19 technique, 18 vision and 18 flair.

Miralem Pjanic (CA 165 – PA 171)

Age: 29

Position: DM, M (C)

Club: Zebre (Juventus)

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Attributes: 18 anticipation, 18 free kick taking, 18 passing

Value: £56 million

Wage: £200,000 a week

Juventus maestro Miralem Pjanic joins Coutinho on a 165 PA in an incredible five-way tie for ninth place alongside Sergio Busquets, N’Golo Kante and Fernandinho. The Bosnian Pjanic has been an underrated member of Juve’s side since his £25 million move from Roma in 2016, missing just 28 games out of 178.

On FM, he can be purchased for a reasonable £71 million, which is worth for a calming midfielder with a 165 CA. His best stats are 18 anticipation, 18 free kick taking and 18 passing, so will lend a hand if you are struggling to score from set pieces.

All the best midfielders on FM20

Player Age Pos Club Country CA PA V W K. De Bruyne 28 M (LRC)

AMC Man City Belgium 188 188 £88m £230k D. Silva 33 M (LRC)

AMC (LRC) Man City Spain 175 179 £24m £160k B. Silva 24 M (CR)

AM (CR) Man City Portugal 173 180 £73m £150k L. Modric 33 M (C)

AM (C) R. Madrid Croatia 173 180 £18m £388k P. Pogba 26 M (C)

AM (C) Man Utd France 172 185 £67m £290k P. Dybala 25 AM (RC)

ST Zebre Argentina 168 182 £61m £224k C. Eriksen 27 M (C)

AM (LC) Spurs Denmark 168 178 £67m £75k Thiago 28 DM

M (C)

AM (C) Bayern Munich Spain 167 173 £64m £198k P. Coutinho 27 M (LC)

AM (LC) Bayern Munich* Brazil 165 172 £60m £383k M. Pjanic 29 DM

M (C)

AM (C) Zebre Bosnia 165 171 £56m £199k S. Busquets 31 DM

M (C) Barcelona Spain 165 171 £50m £255k N. Kante 28 DM

M (C) Chelsea France 165 165 £67m £290k Fernandinho 34 CD

DM

MC Man City Brazil 165 165 £11m £180k S. Milinkovic-Savic 24 M (C)

AM (C) Lazio Serbia 163 173 £53m £77k Koke 27 M (LRC) A. Madrid Spain 163 169 £54m £264k M. Verratti 26 DM

M (C) PSG Italy 163 164 £53m £119k T. Kroos 29 DM

M (C) R. Madrid Germany 162 176 £62m £331k I. Rakitic 31 DM

M (C) Barcelona Croatia 161 168 £40m £229k Isco 27 M (LCR)

AM (LCR) R. Madrid Spain 160 180 £55m £210k F. De Jong 22 DM

M (C) Barcelona Holland 160 178 £52m £166k M. Kovacic 28 DM

M (C)

AM (C) Chelsea Croatia 160 172 £54m £150k I. Gundogan 28 DM

M (C)

AM (C) Man City Germany 160 167 £45m £150k Allan 28 DM

M (C) Napoli Brazil 160 163 £50m £61k

