Team of the Week 28 (TOTW) predictions

Eyes have started to turn to Russia as the international break marks three months to go until the World Cup. As a result, the latest FIFA 18 Team of the Week will have an international feel to it, with Europe’s major leagues on hold for another week.

It’s hard to read into international friendlies, but there were impressive victories for Colombia (3-2 vs France), Argentina (2-0 vs Italy), Brazil (3-0 vs Russia) and Mexico (3-0 vs Iceland), as the coaches experiment with their sides to see who to take to the World Cup.

The international break also gives us a chance to look at the lower leagues, with business as usual in League One and Two in England and the new MLS season is gathering speed Stateside.

RealSport takes a look at which players are in line to be called up to the FIFA 18 Team of the Week. The selected players will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, March 28 and receive an in form boost on Ultimate Team. You can then challenge the squad on Ultimate Team for a coin bonus and find these in form players in packs on the FUT store for the next seven days. They can also be bought individually on the transfer market.

David Bingham (OVR 69 – IF 74)

We start in the MLS and David Bingham stars in the LA Galaxy goal to maintain a 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The goalkeeper made five saves in the draw as the Galaxy look to lay a platform for when intergalactic signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic takes to the field.

Bingham’s heroics should take his 69 overall rating to a maximum silver score of 74. His normal card will cost you 4,300 coins on PS4 and 5,000 on Xbox One, due to his superb performance at the weekend.

Miranda (OVR 86 – IF 88)

Brazil are spoilt for choice all over the pitch, and centre back Miranda staked his claim for a starting spot in Russia by scoring against the World Cup hosts in a 3-0 win in Moscow. The Inter Milan defender followed in a rebound as Brazil strengthened their title as one of the favourites to lift a sixth world up this summer.

An effortless showing from the 33-year-old should take his 86 overall rating up to 88, and you can get his normal gold card for 23,000 coins on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One.

Cian Bolger (OVR 63 – IF 70)

Over in League One, Fleetwood Town aided their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Northampton. Centre back Cian Bolger sealed the victory seven minutes from time, lifting the Cod Army five points clear of their opponents and the relegation zone.

Bolger’s goal should take his 63 overall rating to a silver 70. His normal bronze rating costs just 200 coins on both consoles.

Lewis Page (OVR 63 – IF 74)

Charlton have put themselves back in with a shout for the League One playoffs, winning 2-0 against Plymouth at the weekend. Left back Page unleashed a volley from 20 yards to break the deadlock after just three minutes at The Valley, moving the Latics to within two points off the playoff places.

Page’s superb striker should lift his 63 overall rating all the way to a maximum silver 74. His normal bronze card is priced at just 200 coins on both consoles.

Miguel Layun (OVR 78 – IF 83)

Miguel Layun was given a more advanced role for Mexico, moving up to right midfield from the usual full back position he plays for Sevilla. The 29-year-old didn’t disappoint, scoring twice in the 3-0 victory over Iceland and with a nice run of fixtures ahead of the World Cup, Layun and his teammates will be confident of progressing from their group in Russia.

Layun’s 78 overall rating should rise to a 83 this week, and his left back position should switch to right midfield. 800 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One will get you the Sevilla loanee.

James Rodriguez (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

James Rodriguez is the undisputed star for the Colombian national team, and he masterminded his country’s comeback against France. The Bayern Munich attacking midfielder played a deep corner to Luis Muriel who somehow found the net, and Rodriguez then found skipper Radamel Falcao to side foot home from the edge of the area.

Rodriguez’s two assists are likely to improve his 86 overall to 88. The 26-year-old is currently priced around 25,000 coins on both consoles, with his 87 in form central midfield card costing 103,000 coins on PS4 and 88,000 on Xbox One. His 87 Ones to Watch is valued at 120,000 coins on both consoles.

Harry Pell (OVR 62 – IF 72)

There was an eight-goal thriller at Checkatrade.com Stadium as visitors Cheltenham defeated Crawley 5-3. Harry Pell grabbed a brace for The Robins, who are showing some fight despite being lost in mid-table of League Two.

The English central midfielder should see his 62 overall rating rise dramatically to 72, and you can get his normal bronze card for a hefty 8,900 coins on PS4, but there have been no recent sales on Xbox One.

Ismael Tajouri (OVR 66 – IF 74)

Back to the MLS, and New York City had to fight back twice from a goal down to steal a point away to New England Revolution. Ismael Tajouri bagged both goals for the visitors who sit atop the Eastern Conference with 10 points from four games.

The Libyan Tajouri has a 66 overall rating on Ultimate Team, and this should rise to a maximum silver rating of 74 and his position should change from right to left midfield. His normal card costs 3,800 coins on PS4 and 6,000 on Xbox One as a result of his performance.

Gareth Bale (OVR 89 – SIF 91)

Wales will not be heading to the World Cup this summer, but they showed what the tournament will be missing in a 6-0 demolition of China. Gareth Bale was the star for the Euro 2016 semifinalists, bagging a hat trick in Chongqing as well as setting one up for Harry Wilson.

Bale’s superb showing should see him pick up a second in form card of the season. Expect his 89 overall rating to improve to 91, and you can get his normal gold item for 225,000 coins on PS4 and 178,000 on Xbox One. His 90 in form striker card is priced at 898,000 on PS4 and 790,000 on PS4, and a 90 rated FUT Birthday left back item will set you back 647,000 on PS4 and 650,000 on Xbox One.

Marc McNulty (OVR 64 – IF 74)

Marc McNulty also bagged a hat trick, with his Coventry side disposing of Grimsby 4-0 in League Two. The Sky Blues are in the promotion hunt, sitting in the final play-off place, and are unbeaten in their last five games.

McNulty’s three goals should mean a big increase on Ultimate Team, and we can expect his maximum 64 bronze card travel to a maximum 74 silver. The striker can be yours for just 200 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One.

Ola Kamara (OVR 75 – IF 82)

We finish back on the international stage where Norway striker Ola Kamara also hit a hat trick in the 4-1 win over Australia. The Norwegians are another side who did not qualify for the World Cup, but this result will be something as they eye up qualification for Euro 2020.

LA Galaxy striker Ola Kamara has a 75 rating on Ultimate Team, but after his trifecta of goals that should increase to the realms of 82. You can purchase him for 800 coins on both consoles in FUT.

RealSport’s Team of the Week 28 prediction

Who do you think should make the Team of the Week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Looking for FIFA 18 wonderkids? Just click the link below:

Strikers

Defenders (CBs, RBs & LBs)

Midfielders (CMs, CAMs & CDMs)

Wingers (LMs, RMs, LWs & RWs)

Argentinian Wonderkids

Brazilian Wonderkids

Looking for FIFA 18 young players in other positions?

Best young strikers

Best young right wingers & right midfielders (RW & RM)

Best young left wingers & left midfielders (LW & LM)

Best young attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best young central midfielders (CM)

Best young defensive midfielders (CDM)

Best young centre backs (CB)

Best young left backs (LB)

Best young right backs (RB)

Best young goalkeepers (GK)

Looking for free players?

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2018 (First Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2019 (Second Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2020 (Third Season)

Contract Expiry Signings Ending in 2021 (Fourth Season)

Free Agent XI

Looking for other cheap high potential players?

Best cheap high potential centre backs (CB)

Best cheap high potential left backs (LB)

Best cheap high potential right backs (RB)

Best cheap high potential right wingers (RW) & midfielders (RM)

Best cheap high potential left wingers (LW) & midfielders (LM)

Best cheap high potential attacking midfielders (CAM)

Best cheap high potential strikers

On a tight budget?

Best loan signings

Top hidden gems

Top lower league gems

Looking for tall players?

Tallest strikers

Tallest centre backs

Tallest players

Want to boost your players' stats?

FIFA 18 Chemistry Styles: The Ultimate Guide