EA Sports soon to shut down 4 past FIFA titles - end of an era

As we approach the begining of a new era with the new title of EA Sports FC being released the excitement builds, however, that is not without saying goodbye to previous titles.

The end of an era is quickly approaching with news breaking out that 4 FIFA servers will be shutting for good.

Without further or do, lets dive into the latest EA Sports and FIFA news.

FIFA servers shutting down

News has recently broke out that 4 FIFA servers will be shutting down very soon.

FIFA 18, FIFA 19, FIFA 20 and FIFA 21 servers will all be shut down for good on 6, November 2023. This means that you will no longer be able to play any online matches or create online matchmaking on these FIFA titles.

This has created a lot of animosity towards EA Sports online as the FIFA servers seem to be shutting down prematurely. Perhaps, EA Sports are shutting down these servers early as they are no longer partnered or licensed with FIFA and could look to cut off all ties as soon as possible.

Fans are unhappy at the fact that they will no longer be able to play online matches on these titles, specifically the latest title to be shut down - FIFA 21.

Fans believe that since they have purchased the game and spent time and money playing they game that they should be able to play the game to its full ability with online servers remaining active.

Shutting down servers has always happened in FIFA, understandably EA Sports cannot keep servers open for every online title - however shutting down all 4 has caused backlash.

We now have until the 6, November 2023 to take a look back memory lane through the 4 FIFA titles before their servers are deactivated for good.

As we enter the new era of EA Sports FC we hope that EA remain to keep these servers open in years to come now that EA move into their new title of EA FC 24.

