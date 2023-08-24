The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French CM Kephren Thuram getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

At only 22 years of age, Thuram already has over 160 matches played as a professional in the Ligue 1 in France. He earned his first international cap for France in 2023 and has been heavily linked with European giants such as Liverpool due to his incredible performances with Nice.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Thuram FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Kephren Thuram Premium FUTTIES (95 OVR)

Kephren Thuram

Start Date: Thursday, 24 August.

Expiry Date: Wednesday, 30 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Kephren Thuram Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Gold Players pack.

Top Form

Team Rating: Min. 88

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for all four of Kephren Thuram's Premium FUTTIES SBCs.

France

Thuram SBC 1

Ligue 1

Thuram SBC 2

Top Form

Thuram SBC 3

89-Rated Squad

Thuram SBC

