FIFA 23 Terrier FUT Level Up SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is always filled with new items and events for players to tackle, with Martin Terrier receiving a new FUT Level Up card via SBC.
FUT Level Up are amazing cards in their base form. What makes these items unique is the fact that they can be upgraded via Objectives. They can earn stat boosts, improvements to their weak foot or skill ratings, and even new traits.
We've had previous SBCs featuring the likes of Raheem Sterling, so if you want to add a new Terrier FUT Level Up card to your squad, here's everything you need to know to complete the SBC.
Martin Terrier FUT Level Up (91 OVR base version)
Start Date: Saturday, 15 July
Expiry Date: Thursday, 27 July
SBC requirements
You will need to submit a single squad to unlock the Martin Terrier FUT Level Up card, with the requirements as follows:
- # of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- # of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Martin Terrier Level Up card
Estimated cost: 41,800 coins.
Solutions
Below is our solution for the Martin Terrier FUT Level Up SBC.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io
Terrier FUT Level Up Objectives
The Martin Terrier FUT Level Up base card comes with a 91 OVR, which is already very respectable. However, if you want to take this card to the next level, completing the Objectives is necessary.
Upgrading it will make Terrier FUT Level Up reach a 93 OVR. So if you want to get the best out of your card, here's how to upgrade it:
- Assist in five matches using 91 OVR Level Up Martin Terrier in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting 11.
