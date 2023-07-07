FIFA 23 Sterling FUT Level Up SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA Sports has unveiled a new event in FIFA 23, the FUT Level Up cards. These can be upgraded via Objectives to make them even better. This time, Raheem Sterling has been selected for a FUT Level Up SBC.

The improvements can be different, ranging from stat boosts, to skill move or weak foot improvements, and even Premium Chemistry.

The base FUT Level Up Sterling card is already incredible, but if you want to grind the Objectives, it can become a beastly right-winger that will fit right in with any Premier League team.

Here's how to complete the FUT Level Up Sterling SBC and the Objectives to upgrade it.

Raheem Sterling FUT Level Up (92 OVR base version)

Credit: FUTBIN Sterling FUT Level Up base stats

Start Date: Friday, 7 July

Expiry Date: Friday, 21 July

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit a single squad to unlock the Raheem Sterling FUT Level Up card, with the requirements as follows:

Raheem Sterling

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Raheem Sterling FUT Level Up card

Estimated cost: 71,500 coins.

Solutions

Below is our solution for the Raheem Sterling FUT Level Up SBC.

Credit: EasySBC Sterling FUT Level Up SBC solution

Sterling FUT Level Up Objectives

While the base version of Sterling FUT Level Up is already incredible, having an OVR of 92, you can upgrade the card to a 95 OVR and a five-star weak foot by doing the following FUT Objectives:

Score in 25 separate matches using 92 OVR Level Up Sterling in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 6 English players in your starting 11.

As you can see, it's not super hard to upgrade it and it'll be absolutely worth it.