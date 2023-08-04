A new Cover Star Icon has arrived at FIFA 23, and this time it's the charismatic Ronaldinho. The magician is the second Brazilian player to receive a Cover Star Icon card, with Roberto Carlos being the first one.

Ronaldinho is loved by every football fan and is one of the biggest icons the game has ever seen. He always played with a smile on his face, and if you watched him play you would smile too.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon SBC, so you can complete it and earn an amazing card for your Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23.

Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon (98 OVR)

Start Date: Friday, 4 August.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 17 September

SBC Requirements

There are a total of 33 SBC challenges you need to complete to secure this squad. Some are easier than others, but this is by far the hardest SBC FIFA has ever released.

Born Legend

11 Bronze players.

Rising Star

11 Silver players.

On a Loan

Team Rating: Min. 84

Jogo Bonito

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from Brazil: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Rossoneri

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from Milan: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Blaugrana

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from FC Barcelona: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

League Legend

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from LaLiga Santander: Min. 1

League Finesse

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Top-notch

Team Rating: Min. 88

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

88-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 88

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

88-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 88

Four 89-Rated Squads

Team Rating: Min. 89

Two 89-Rated Squads

Team Rating: Min. 89

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Four 90-Rated Squads

Team Rating: Min. 90

Two 90-Rated Squads

Team Rating: Min. 90

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Four 91-Rated Squads

Team Rating: Min. 91

91-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 91

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Three 92-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 92

92-Rated Squad

Team Rating: Min. 92

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Cheapest SBC solutions

The total cost of the Ronaldinho Cover Star Icon SBC will be 5.76 million coins over 33 SBC squads.

92-Rated Squad (312K coins)

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI.

For the latest FIFA and EA FC 24 content make sure you keep up to date on RealSport101.