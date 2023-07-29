FIFA 23 Kewell FUTTIES Hero SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Australian icon Harry Kewell getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

Kewell had a stellar career, mostly playing in the Premier League. His crowning moment is without a doubt the 2005 Champions League victory he achieved with Liverpool in that iconic 3-0 comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Kewell is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero (96 OVR)

Start Date: Saturday, 29 July.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 10 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 229,450 coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero SBC.

87-Rated Squad

Top Form

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero SBC worth it?

Harry Kewell FUTTIES Hero is a powerful card with incredible stats across the board, however, it is quite expensive, costing over 200k FUT coins to complete the SBC.

Having said that, considering there's not much else to spend your FUT coins as the game is winding down, you might as well cash out to get your hands on an almost broken card.