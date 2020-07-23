BREAKING* FIFA 21 Trailer REVEALED – Features, PS5, Xbox Series X, Gameplay & more

It’s out, and the hype for the Next Gen EA Sports title is going to be so real after this epic tease.

EA got up the hype, but they didn’t disappoint with the official FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer.

FIFA 21 Trailer

What a fresh trailer, and anyone eagle-eyed would have seen “FUT Co-Op” featured in there.

Perhaps inspired by the world in lockdown, you’ll be able to team up with your mates and grind in Ultimate Team.

