[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Trailer REVEALED – Features, PS5, Xbox Series X, Gameplay & more

It’s out, and the hype for the Next Gen EA Sports title is going to be so real after this epic tease.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 23, 2020
mbappe france shirt fifa 21

EA got up the hype, but they didn’t disappoint with the official FIFA 21 Reveal Trailer.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

FIFA 21 Trailer

What a fresh trailer, and anyone eagle-eyed would have seen “FUT Co-Op” featured in there.

Perhaps inspired by the world in lockdown, you’ll be able to team up with your mates and grind in Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon