FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Premier League POTM November Prediction (Player of the Month) - De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Mane & more

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

continued their assault on the Premier League, remaining unbeaten this season and

winning all four matches in November.

Meanwhile, Manchester City lost more ground on the league leaders, losing to the Reds and dropping more points away at Newcastle.

Each month

EA draws up a shortlist of players in contention to win Player of the Month

(POTM) with the winner decided by a public vote.

The winner’s card is then only available by completing a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. As the cards are not available in packs, they are extremely rare and expensive to get your hands on!

RealSport looks at who is up for contention this month.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – POTM 93)

Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne added two goals to his personal

tally in November, including a scorching volley against Newcastle. Sergio

Aguero’s injury will be a concern to City fans, however De Bruyne looks to be

back to his best this season after an injury hit campaign in 2018/19.

A POTM card for De Bruyne could see his OVR boosted to 93. His basic 91 OVR card costs well over 200,000 coins on both consoles. His 92 rated in form (IF) card is available for 403,000 coins on PS4 and 376,000 on Xbox One.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – POTM 92)

Another of Klopp’s superstars, Virgil van Dijk could well receive Player of the Month and the Ballon d’Or in a matter of days. The Dutch defender bagged two goals in November helping Liverpool extend their lead at the Premier League’s summit.

A Van Dijk POTM could be rated 92 OVR and would be an insane card! His 90 rated basic card already boasts a 90 defence rating and costs roughly 600,000 coins on the transfer market.

Sadio Mane (OVR 88 – POTM 91)

Senegalese star Sadio Mane scored three goals and assisted one as Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League. Leicester now sit behind Liverpool as reigning champions City lost more ground on the Reds - will it finally be their year?

Mane could be rated 91 OVR if he wins November POTM. His basic 88 card costs a whopping 322,000 coins on PS4 and 279,000 on Xbox One. A massive 814,000 coins are needed to buy his 89 striker IF card, however his UCL RTTF card tops the lot. His RTTF card is worth over 1,500,000 coins on PS4 and slightly less on Xbox One.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 82 – POTM 88)

Leicester hero Jamie Vardy was at it again in November, scoring

three goals to make him the league’s top scorer. The Foxes took maximum points in

the month without conceding a goal and have one of Europe’s most in form

strikers leading the line.

A second POTM card for Vardy could take his overall up to 88. His basic card can be bought for 2,100 coins on PS4 and 2,500 on Xbox One. Vardy’s first POTM card’s SBC costs an estimated 28,000 coins to complete, but hurry as this will run out soon!

Raul Jimenez (OVR 80 – POTM 86)

Mexican hitman Raul Jimenez scored in each of Wolves’ matches this month as they picked up seven points out of a possible nine. Jimenez has been on fire in all competitions, scoring three goals in the Europa League as Wolves are hitting their stride.

The Mexican could receive an 86 rated card if he wins POTM. Jimenez can be bought for 1,500 coins on PS4 and 2,000 on Xbox One. Both his Europa League Road to the Final card (RTTF) and his IF card are rated 83 OVR. The IF card is cheaper, worth around 15,000 coins while the rarer RTTF card will set you back 25,000 coins.