[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Young Left Wingers (LWs & LMs) to sign – Sane, Coman, Dembele & more

Looking for the next Eden Hazard? These guys will be ripping it up on your left channel in Career Mode.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 9, 2020

Wingers nowadays are expected to be able o dribble and whip a ball in, as well as cut inside a shoot.

As a result, the best wingers require a seriously strong skillset and therefore they have substantial signing fees.

A slightly more economical alternative is to sign a younger winger and help them reach their full potential.

Keep reading as we list the best young left wingers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.

Realsports101 gamerzclass

NOW WATCH BELOW: How to get the most out of Career Mode in FIFA 20!

 

 
Contents hide
1 How to choose the best young wingers (LW & LM) for FIFA 20 Career Mode
2 Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 90)
3 Kingsley Coman (OVR 84 – POT 88)
4 Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 90)
5 Mikel Oyarzabal (OVR 82 – POT 89)
6 Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – POT 88)
7 Goncalo Guedes (OVR 82 – OVR 87)
8 Thomas Lemar (OVR 82 – POT 86)
9 Marco Asensio (OVR 82 – POT 86)
10 Leon Bailey (OVR 81 – POT 88)
11 Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 – POT 86)
12 All the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 20

How to choose the best young wingers (LW & LM) for FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) aged between 20 and 23 years old. They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 76, with the potential to improve to at least 80. Manage these wingers right and you will see your efforts returned.

Bear in mind, occasionally players can outgrow their potentials, providing they perform exceptionally well for a long period. These high potential youngsters don’t cost as much as established world class wingers, but they will still make a dent in your transfer budget.

For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (LW & LM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page. 

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Value: £52.2 million (Release Clause: £100.5 million)

Wage: £176,000 a week

Since joining City in 2016, Sane has produced a sensational 39 goals and 45 assists for the Manchester-based club. The German has helped the current English champions win two Premier League titles, two English League Cups and one FA Cup during his time in Manchester.

It is therefore unsurprising that Sane will set you back £90 million and wages of £176,000 a week. He may not be cheap, but with 90 potential, he’s worth every penny.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 84 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Position(s): LM, RM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Value: £36.5 million (Release Clause: £62.9 million)

Wage: £104,000 a week

Kingsley Coman has spent four seasons with Bayern (the first two on loan from Juventus), and in that time, has won four consecutive Bundesliga titles. Perhaps he’s ready for a new challenge?

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Frenchman can be yours for the price of his £62.9 million release clause and his £104,000 a week wage demands.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 90)

dembele fut base card fifa 20

Age: 22

Position(s): LW, RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Value: £32.9 million (Release Clause: £73.9 million)

Wage: £158,000 a week

Ousmane Dembele made the move to Barcelona after impressing for a season at Dortmund. Since then the young winger has made 74 appearances for the Catalonian club, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.

He may be expensive, but if you sign him you’ll be securing the services of a future world-class winger.

Mikel Oyarzabal (OVR 82 – POT 89)

Age: 22

Position(s): LW, LM, RW

Club: Real Sociedad

Country: Spain

Value: £27.9 million (Release Clause: £64.2 million)

Wage: £35,000 a week

Mikel Oyarzabal is a product of the Real Sociedad youth system and has paid back their faith in him with 13 goals and 4 assist in the 2018/19 La Liga season. The Spaniard also helped his national team win the under 21 European Championship in 2019.

READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Oyarzabal will keep defenders guessing as he attacks down the left channel. His services will cost you £45 million and £35,000 a week in wages.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – POT 88)

rashford fut base card fifa 20

Age: 21

Position(s): LM, ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Value: £31.5 million (Release Clause: £62.2 million)

Wage: £160,000 a week

Marcus Rashford is often considered a striker, however with Martial occupying the central role this season, he’s been pushed out to the left.

The Man United fan favourite will cost you around £60 million and you’ll have to up his wages substantially to £160,000 a week.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 82 – OVR 87)

guedes fut base card fifa 20

Age: 22

Position(s): LM, ST

Club: Valencia

Country: Portugal

Value: £26.6 million (Release Clause: £57.7 million)

Wage: £38,000 a week

After a year on loan, Goncalo Guedes made his move to Valencia permanent back in 2018. Since then he’s made 91 appearances for the Spanish side, contributing 14 goals and 16 assists.

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

You’ll have to part with nearly £60 million to sign Guedes, but his 87 potential makes him worth the punt.

Thomas Lemar (OVR 82 – POT 86)

lemar fut base card fifa 20

Age: 23

Position(s): LM, CAM, RM

Club: Atletico

Country: France

Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)

Wage: £53,000 a week

Thomas Lemar broke Monaco’s fans heart when he moved to Atletico in summer 2018 – since then he has struggled to push on, contributing just three goals and six assists in 67 games.

If you think he’ll find better form at your club, you can sign the Granchman for £55 million and £90,000 a week in wages.

Marco Asensio (OVR 82 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW, RW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)

Wage: £144,000 a week

Marco Asensio first broke into the Real Madrid team in 2016. His 18/19 season was his best so far, making 8 La Liga assists in 30 appearances. Nevertheless, Los Blancos ended the year trophyless; maybe you could tempt the Spaniard away with the promise of silverware?

READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Asensio has fantastic all round stats for a winger and thus will cost you £54 million and £162,000 a week in wages.

Leon Bailey (OVR 81 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): LM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Jamaica

Value: £22.5 million (Release Clause: £42.8 million)

Wage: £49,000 a week

Bailey joined Leverkusen in January 2017 and has since made a steady contribution of 24 goals and 13 assists in 105 appearances. But if you were to unlock his potential of 88, he could help take your team to the next level.

The Jamaican is dangerous with the ball at his feet, and although his release clause is £52.2 million, you can land the winger for just £40 million.

Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Position(s): LW, RW, LM

Club: Chelsea

Country: United States

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £38.7 million)

Wage: £80,000 a week

Pulisic had a decent final year with Dortmund, scoring seven goals and getting six assists across all competitions. After signing for Chelsea in January 2019 and being loaned back to his old club, Pulisic joined the London club in their latest Premier League campaign.

READ MORE: All the best Right Wingers (RW & RM) to sign on Career Mode

If you activate the American’s £38.7 million release clause and cover his £80,000 wage bill, you will sign a useful winger with an 86 potential.

All the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 20

PlayerAgePosClubCountryOVRPOTVW
L. Sane23LWMan CityGermany8690£52.2m£176K
K. Coman23LM
RM
LW		Bayern MunichFrance8488£36.5M£104K
O. Dembele22LW
RW		BarcelonaFrance8390£32.9m£158k
Oyarzabal22LW
RW		Real SociedadSpain8389£32m£38k
M. Rashford21LM
ST		Man UnitedEngland8388£31.5m£99k
G. Guedes22LM
ST		ValenciaPortugal8287£26.6m£38k
T. Lemar23LM
CAM
RM		AtleticoFrance8286£26.1m£53k
M. Asensio23LW
RW		Real MadridSpain8286£26.1m£144k
L. Bailey21LM
RM
LW		Bayer LeverkusenJamaica8188£22.5m£49k
C. Pulisic20LW
RW
LM		ChelseaUSA8086£18.5m£80k
D. Jota22LW
CF		WolvesPortugal8086£18.5m£76k
Cucurella20LM
LB		Getafe*Spain7988£17.6m£19k
A. Saint-Maximin22LM
LW
ST		NewcastleFrance7986£15.8m£37k
P. Fornals23LM
CAM
RM		West HamSpain7985£15.8m£65k
C. Pavon23LW
RW
LM		LA GalaxyArgentina7985£15.8m£10k
R. Lopes23LW
LM		SevillaPortugal7984£15.3m£18k
L. Diaz22LMFC PortoColombia7886£14m£12k
H. Barnes21LW
CAM		LeicesterEngland7886£14m£56k
J. Bamba23LMLilleFrance7884£12.6m£31k
H. Onyekuru22LM
ST		Galatasaray*Nigeria7784£11.3m£47k
M. Terrier22LW
ST		LyonFrance7784£11.3m£51k
M. Vargas22LW
LM
CAM		EspanyolArgentina7685£10.8m£23k
J. Brekalo21LW
LM		WolfsburgCroatia7684£10.4m£30k

*on loan

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon