FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Young Left Wingers (LWs & LMs) to sign – Sane, Coman, Dembele & more

Looking for the next Eden Hazard? These guys will be ripping it up on your left channel in Career Mode.

Wingers nowadays are expected to be able o dribble and whip a ball in, as well as cut inside a shoot.

As a result, the best wingers require a seriously strong skillset and therefore they have substantial signing fees.

A slightly more economical alternative is to sign a younger winger and help them reach their full potential.

Keep reading as we list the best young left wingers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.

NOW WATCH BELOW: How to get the most out of Career Mode in FIFA 20!

How to choose the best young wingers (LW & LM) for FIFA 20 Career Mode

Here we are looking at the best young left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) aged between 20 and 23 years old. They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 76, with the potential to improve to at least 80. Manage these wingers right and you will see your efforts returned.

Bear in mind, occasionally players can outgrow their potentials, providing they perform exceptionally well for a long period. These high potential youngsters don’t cost as much as established world class wingers, but they will still make a dent in your transfer budget.

For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (LW & LM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW

Club: Manchester City

Country: Germany

Value: £52.2 million (Release Clause: £100.5 million)

Wage: £176,000 a week

Since joining City in 2016, Sane has produced a sensational 39 goals and 45 assists for the Manchester-based club. The German has helped the current English champions win two Premier League titles, two English League Cups and one FA Cup during his time in Manchester.

It is therefore unsurprising that Sane will set you back £90 million and wages of £176,000 a week. He may not be cheap, but with 90 potential, he’s worth every penny.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 84 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Position(s): LM, RM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: France

Value: £36.5 million (Release Clause: £62.9 million)

Wage: £104,000 a week

Kingsley Coman has spent four seasons with Bayern (the first two on loan from Juventus), and in that time, has won four consecutive Bundesliga titles. Perhaps he’s ready for a new challenge?

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

The Frenchman can be yours for the price of his £62.9 million release clause and his £104,000 a week wage demands.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 90)

Age: 22

Position(s): LW, RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Value: £32.9 million (Release Clause: £73.9 million)

Wage: £158,000 a week

Ousmane Dembele made the move to Barcelona after impressing for a season at Dortmund. Since then the young winger has made 74 appearances for the Catalonian club, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.

He may be expensive, but if you sign him you’ll be securing the services of a future world-class winger.

Mikel Oyarzabal (OVR 82 – POT 89)

Age: 22

Position(s): LW, LM, RW

Club: Real Sociedad

Country: Spain

Value: £27.9 million (Release Clause: £64.2 million)

Wage: £35,000 a week

Mikel Oyarzabal is a product of the Real Sociedad youth system and has paid back their faith in him with 13 goals and 4 assist in the 2018/19 La Liga season. The Spaniard also helped his national team win the under 21 European Championship in 2019.

READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Oyarzabal will keep defenders guessing as he attacks down the left channel. His services will cost you £45 million and £35,000 a week in wages.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): LM, ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Value: £31.5 million (Release Clause: £62.2 million)

Wage: £160,000 a week

Marcus Rashford is often considered a striker, however with Martial occupying the central role this season, he’s been pushed out to the left.

The Man United fan favourite will cost you around £60 million and you’ll have to up his wages substantially to £160,000 a week.

Goncalo Guedes (OVR 82 – OVR 87)

Age: 22

Position(s): LM, ST

Club: Valencia

Country: Portugal

Value: £26.6 million (Release Clause: £57.7 million)

Wage: £38,000 a week

After a year on loan, Goncalo Guedes made his move to Valencia permanent back in 2018. Since then he’s made 91 appearances for the Spanish side, contributing 14 goals and 16 assists.

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

You’ll have to part with nearly £60 million to sign Guedes, but his 87 potential makes him worth the punt.

Thomas Lemar (OVR 82 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Position(s): LM, CAM, RM

Club: Atletico

Country: France

Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)

Wage: £53,000 a week

Thomas Lemar broke Monaco’s fans heart when he moved to Atletico in summer 2018 – since then he has struggled to push on, contributing just three goals and six assists in 67 games.

If you think he’ll find better form at your club, you can sign the Granchman for £55 million and £90,000 a week in wages.

Marco Asensio (OVR 82 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Position(s): LW, RW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)

Wage: £144,000 a week

Marco Asensio first broke into the Real Madrid team in 2016. His 18/19 season was his best so far, making 8 La Liga assists in 30 appearances. Nevertheless, Los Blancos ended the year trophyless; maybe you could tempt the Spaniard away with the promise of silverware?

READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Asensio has fantastic all round stats for a winger and thus will cost you £54 million and £162,000 a week in wages.

Leon Bailey (OVR 81 – POT 88)

Age: 21

Position(s): LM, RM

Club: Bayer Leverkusen

Country: Jamaica

Value: £22.5 million (Release Clause: £42.8 million)

Wage: £49,000 a week

Bailey joined Leverkusen in January 2017 and has since made a steady contribution of 24 goals and 13 assists in 105 appearances. But if you were to unlock his potential of 88, he could help take your team to the next level.

The Jamaican is dangerous with the ball at his feet, and although his release clause is £52.2 million, you can land the winger for just £40 million.

Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Position(s): LW, RW, LM

Club: Chelsea

Country: United States

Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £38.7 million)

Wage: £80,000 a week

Pulisic had a decent final year with Dortmund, scoring seven goals and getting six assists across all competitions. After signing for Chelsea in January 2019 and being loaned back to his old club, Pulisic joined the London club in their latest Premier League campaign.

READ MORE: All the best Right Wingers (RW & RM) to sign on Career Mode

If you activate the American’s £38.7 million release clause and cover his £80,000 wage bill, you will sign a useful winger with an 86 potential.

All the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT V W L. Sane 23 LW Man City Germany 86 90 £52.2m £176K K. Coman 23 LM

RM

LW Bayern Munich France 84 88 £36.5M £104K O. Dembele 22 LW

RW Barcelona France 83 90 £32.9m £158k Oyarzabal 22 LW

RW Real Sociedad Spain 83 89 £32m £38k M. Rashford 21 LM

ST Man United England 83 88 £31.5m £99k G. Guedes 22 LM

ST Valencia Portugal 82 87 £26.6m £38k T. Lemar 23 LM

CAM

RM Atletico France 82 86 £26.1m £53k M. Asensio 23 LW

RW Real Madrid Spain 82 86 £26.1m £144k L. Bailey 21 LM

RM

LW Bayer Leverkusen Jamaica 81 88 £22.5m £49k C. Pulisic 20 LW

RW

LM Chelsea USA 80 86 £18.5m £80k D. Jota 22 LW

CF Wolves Portugal 80 86 £18.5m £76k Cucurella 20 LM

LB Getafe* Spain 79 88 £17.6m £19k A. Saint-Maximin 22 LM

LW

ST Newcastle France 79 86 £15.8m £37k P. Fornals 23 LM

CAM

RM West Ham Spain 79 85 £15.8m £65k C. Pavon 23 LW

RW

LM LA Galaxy Argentina 79 85 £15.8m £10k R. Lopes 23 LW

LM Sevilla Portugal 79 84 £15.3m £18k L. Diaz 22 LM FC Porto Colombia 78 86 £14m £12k H. Barnes 21 LW

CAM Leicester England 78 86 £14m £56k J. Bamba 23 LM Lille France 78 84 £12.6m £31k H. Onyekuru 22 LM

ST Galatasaray* Nigeria 77 84 £11.3m £47k M. Terrier 22 LW

ST Lyon France 77 84 £11.3m £51k M. Vargas 22 LW

LM

CAM Espanyol Argentina 76 85 £10.8m £23k J. Brekalo 21 LW

LM Wolfsburg Croatia 76 84 £10.4m £30k

*on loan

READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode