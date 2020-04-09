FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Young Left Wingers (LWs & LMs) to sign – Sane, Coman, Dembele & more
Looking for the next Eden Hazard? These guys will be ripping it up on your left channel in Career Mode.
Wingers nowadays are expected to be able o dribble and whip a ball in, as well as cut inside a shoot.
As a result, the best wingers require a seriously strong skillset and therefore they have substantial signing fees.
A slightly more economical alternative is to sign a younger winger and help them reach their full potential.
Keep reading as we list the best young left wingers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode.
Note that the cards below display FUT ratings, whereas the most up-to-date Career Mode ratings are displayed next to the player names.
NOW WATCH BELOW: How to get the most out of Career Mode in FIFA 20!
How to choose the best young wingers (LW & LM) for FIFA 20 Career Mode
Here we are looking at the best young left wingers (LW) and left midfielders (LM) aged between 20 and 23 years old. They will all start the 2019/20 season with a rating of at least 76, with the potential to improve to at least 80. Manage these wingers right and you will see your efforts returned.
Bear in mind, occasionally players can outgrow their potentials, providing they perform exceptionally well for a long period. These high potential youngsters don’t cost as much as established world class wingers, but they will still make a dent in your transfer budget.
For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (LW & LM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.
Leroy Sane (OVR 86 – POT 90)
Age: 23
Position(s): LW
Club: Manchester City
Country: Germany
Value: £52.2 million (Release Clause: £100.5 million)
Wage: £176,000 a week
Since joining City in 2016, Sane has produced a sensational 39 goals and 45 assists for the Manchester-based club. The German has helped the current English champions win two Premier League titles, two English League Cups and one FA Cup during his time in Manchester.
It is therefore unsurprising that Sane will set you back £90 million and wages of £176,000 a week. He may not be cheap, but with 90 potential, he’s worth every penny.
Kingsley Coman (OVR 84 – POT 88)
Age: 23
Position(s): LM, RM, LW
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: France
Value: £36.5 million (Release Clause: £62.9 million)
Wage: £104,000 a week
Kingsley Coman has spent four seasons with Bayern (the first two on loan from Juventus), and in that time, has won four consecutive Bundesliga titles. Perhaps he’s ready for a new challenge?
READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
The Frenchman can be yours for the price of his £62.9 million release clause and his £104,000 a week wage demands.
Ousmane Dembele (OVR 83 – POT 90)
Age: 22
Position(s): LW, RW
Club: Barcelona
Country: France
Value: £32.9 million (Release Clause: £73.9 million)
Wage: £158,000 a week
Ousmane Dembele made the move to Barcelona after impressing for a season at Dortmund. Since then the young winger has made 74 appearances for the Catalonian club, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists.
He may be expensive, but if you sign him you’ll be securing the services of a future world-class winger.
Mikel Oyarzabal (OVR 82 – POT 89)
Age: 22
Position(s): LW, LM, RW
Club: Real Sociedad
Country: Spain
Value: £27.9 million (Release Clause: £64.2 million)
Wage: £35,000 a week
Mikel Oyarzabal is a product of the Real Sociedad youth system and has paid back their faith in him with 13 goals and 4 assist in the 2018/19 La Liga season. The Spaniard also helped his national team win the under 21 European Championship in 2019.
READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
Oyarzabal will keep defenders guessing as he attacks down the left channel. His services will cost you £45 million and £35,000 a week in wages.
Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – POT 88)
Age: 21
Position(s): LM, ST
Club: Manchester United
Country: England
Value: £31.5 million (Release Clause: £62.2 million)
Wage: £160,000 a week
Marcus Rashford is often considered a striker, however with Martial occupying the central role this season, he’s been pushed out to the left.
The Man United fan favourite will cost you around £60 million and you’ll have to up his wages substantially to £160,000 a week.
Goncalo Guedes (OVR 82 – OVR 87)
Age: 22
Position(s): LM, ST
Club: Valencia
Country: Portugal
Value: £26.6 million (Release Clause: £57.7 million)
Wage: £38,000 a week
After a year on loan, Goncalo Guedes made his move to Valencia permanent back in 2018. Since then he’s made 91 appearances for the Spanish side, contributing 14 goals and 16 assists.
READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
You’ll have to part with nearly £60 million to sign Guedes, but his 87 potential makes him worth the punt.
Thomas Lemar (OVR 82 – POT 86)
Age: 23
Position(s): LM, CAM, RM
Club: Atletico
Country: France
Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)
Wage: £53,000 a week
Thomas Lemar broke Monaco’s fans heart when he moved to Atletico in summer 2018 – since then he has struggled to push on, contributing just three goals and six assists in 67 games.
If you think he’ll find better form at your club, you can sign the Granchman for £55 million and £90,000 a week in wages.
Marco Asensio (OVR 82 – POT 86)
Age: 23
Position(s): LW, RW
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Spain
Value: £26.1 million (Release Clause: £55.5 million)
Wage: £144,000 a week
Marco Asensio first broke into the Real Madrid team in 2016. His 18/19 season was his best so far, making 8 La Liga assists in 30 appearances. Nevertheless, Los Blancos ended the year trophyless; maybe you could tempt the Spaniard away with the promise of silverware?
READ MORE: Best young Centre Backs (CBs) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
Asensio has fantastic all round stats for a winger and thus will cost you £54 million and £162,000 a week in wages.
Leon Bailey (OVR 81 – POT 88)
Age: 21
Position(s): LM, RM
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Country: Jamaica
Value: £22.5 million (Release Clause: £42.8 million)
Wage: £49,000 a week
Bailey joined Leverkusen in January 2017 and has since made a steady contribution of 24 goals and 13 assists in 105 appearances. But if you were to unlock his potential of 88, he could help take your team to the next level.
The Jamaican is dangerous with the ball at his feet, and although his release clause is £52.2 million, you can land the winger for just £40 million.
Christian Pulisic (OVR 79 – POT 86)
Age: 20
Position(s): LW, RW, LM
Club: Chelsea
Country: United States
Value: £18.5 million (Release Clause: £38.7 million)
Wage: £80,000 a week
Pulisic had a decent final year with Dortmund, scoring seven goals and getting six assists across all competitions. After signing for Chelsea in January 2019 and being loaned back to his old club, Pulisic joined the London club in their latest Premier League campaign.
READ MORE: All the best Right Wingers (RW & RM) to sign on Career Mode
If you activate the American’s £38.7 million release clause and cover his £80,000 wage bill, you will sign a useful winger with an 86 potential.
All the best young wingers (LW & LM) on FIFA 20
|Player
|Age
|Pos
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|V
|W
|L. Sane
|23
|LW
|Man City
|Germany
|86
|90
|£52.2m
|£176K
|K. Coman
|23
|LM
RM
LW
|Bayern Munich
|France
|84
|88
|£36.5M
|£104K
|O. Dembele
|22
|LW
RW
|Barcelona
|France
|83
|90
|£32.9m
|£158k
|Oyarzabal
|22
|LW
RW
|Real Sociedad
|Spain
|83
|89
|£32m
|£38k
|M. Rashford
|21
|LM
ST
|Man United
|England
|83
|88
|£31.5m
|£99k
|G. Guedes
|22
|LM
ST
|Valencia
|Portugal
|82
|87
|£26.6m
|£38k
|T. Lemar
|23
|LM
CAM
RM
|Atletico
|France
|82
|86
|£26.1m
|£53k
|M. Asensio
|23
|LW
RW
|Real Madrid
|Spain
|82
|86
|£26.1m
|£144k
|L. Bailey
|21
|LM
RM
LW
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Jamaica
|81
|88
|£22.5m
|£49k
|C. Pulisic
|20
|LW
RW
LM
|Chelsea
|USA
|80
|86
|£18.5m
|£80k
|D. Jota
|22
|LW
CF
|Wolves
|Portugal
|80
|86
|£18.5m
|£76k
|Cucurella
|20
|LM
LB
|Getafe*
|Spain
|79
|88
|£17.6m
|£19k
|A. Saint-Maximin
|22
|LM
LW
ST
|Newcastle
|France
|79
|86
|£15.8m
|£37k
|P. Fornals
|23
|LM
CAM
RM
|West Ham
|Spain
|79
|85
|£15.8m
|£65k
|C. Pavon
|23
|LW
RW
LM
|LA Galaxy
|Argentina
|79
|85
|£15.8m
|£10k
|R. Lopes
|23
|LW
LM
|Sevilla
|Portugal
|79
|84
|£15.3m
|£18k
|L. Diaz
|22
|LM
|FC Porto
|Colombia
|78
|86
|£14m
|£12k
|H. Barnes
|21
|LW
CAM
|Leicester
|England
|78
|86
|£14m
|£56k
|J. Bamba
|23
|LM
|Lille
|France
|78
|84
|£12.6m
|£31k
|H. Onyekuru
|22
|LM
ST
|Galatasaray*
|Nigeria
|77
|84
|£11.3m
|£47k
|M. Terrier
|22
|LW
ST
|Lyon
|France
|77
|84
|£11.3m
|£51k
|M. Vargas
|22
|LW
LM
CAM
|Espanyol
|Argentina
|76
|85
|£10.8m
|£23k
|J. Brekalo
|21
|LW
LM
|Wolfsburg
|Croatia
|76
|84
|£10.4m
|£30k
*on loan
READ MORE: Best young strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode