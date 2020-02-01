FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Alphonso Davies Player Moments SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Alphonso Davies’ Player Moments card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his amazing run & assist against Freiburg.

Alphonso Davies SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Moise Kean’s Future Star SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Saturday 1st February - 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Wednesday 5th February - 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

SQUAD 2: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~115,000 Coins.

Worth it? Yes, but only if you desperately need a Bundesliga LB, otherwise, steer clear of this SBC and get meta LBs like Jordi Alba.

Alphonso Davies In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

As a LB, Alphonso Davies certainly looks to be up there as one of the better options.

His pace is brilliant, with 97 Acceleration and 92 Sprint Speed. When coupled with his 94 Agility and 86 Balance, he should be quick on the ball and when defending.

Defensively, he has passable stats for a full back, with 89 Standing Tackling and 81 Defensive Awareness, however a chemistry style such as Sentinel would be much needed.

Going forward, he does have some useful stats, with 85 Vision, 81 Crossing and 83 Short Passing.

Alphonso Davies Squad Links

Being in the Bundesliga, he’ll easily fit into sides, and there are a number of top quality links to fellow Bayern players that you can utilise.

From this TOTW, you have the option to link IF 86 Goretzka, and previous meta special card links include IF 88 Coutinho and OTW 84 Hernandez. Great links also include Storyline 87 Perisic and Storyline 88 Akanji.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Future Stars ANNOUNCED – Joao Felix, Rodrygo, Martinelli & more

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing this SBC.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!