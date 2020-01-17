FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Alexis Sánchez Flashback SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Flashback Alexis Sánchez has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his 2016/17 season. He’s been released alongside Adama Traore to kickstart this years’ Headliners promotion.

Alexis Sánchez SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Alexis Sánchez’s new Flashback SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 17th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Tuesday 21st January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~150,000 Coins (as of 9pm UK Jan 17th)

Worth it? 50/50. For 150k, this card is actually quite well valued, and with Serie A LWs lacking, he certainly does fill a gap. The only question for me is how many people use Serie A teams, so would this Alexis be of much use?

Alexis Sánchez In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

At first glance, this Alexis Sánchez card looks very good indeed, with mid-high 80’s across the board in key areas.

Starting with his pace and dribbling, 90 acceleration, 93 agility, 94 balance, 91 ball control and 92 dribbling make Alexis more than capable on the ball this year, fitting the meta very well.

Physically he’s very strong as well, with 97 jumping, 81 strength and 87 aggression, meaning he won’t be bullied off the ball too easily by the full backs he’ll be facing out wide.

Technically, he’s not bad either, with 92 shot power and 91 positioning, however he could definitely do with a Deadeye to improve his finishing and passing stats.

Alexis Sánchez Squad Links

Luckily, playing for Inter in Serie A, Alexis has a number of top quality strong links you can utilise.

Both 87 Lukaku and 86 Martinez provide great links as attacking options from Inter, plus Ultimate Scream 84 Medel provides an original Chilean link.

Outside of strong links though, you shouldn’t have an issue getting Alexis on Chemistry being in Serie A.

