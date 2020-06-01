BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTS So Far MLS & LATAM Revealed – Vela, Martinez & more

With the promo coming to an end, there’s still plenty to celebrate with these superstars from the Americas.

The FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far promo is almost over, with the MLS and Latin American sides kicking off the final week.

These cards may be from North and South America, but they will still be of use to you in Ultimate Team.

MLS

Whilst we expected the reveal from @EASportsFIFA Twitter it looks as if the MLS and LATAM teams have been leaked on FUTWiz!

The MLS TOTSSF is headlined by a 96-rated Carlos Vela, with support from Atlanta marksman Josef Martinez (OVR 94)

LATAM

Despite not having the licences for a few teams in South America, that hasn’t stopped EA rolling out the LATAM TOTSSF.

Carlos Tevez takes the highest rating with 95, with Igancio Fernandez at 94 as well as Eduardo Salvio.

SBCs

Former Manchester United winger Nani is eligible via SBC!

Objectives

Any Chileans out there will be keen to get their hands on Universidad Catolica man Jose Pedro Fuenzalida.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 20 TOTS promo