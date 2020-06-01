[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTS So Far MLS & LATAM Revealed – Vela, Martinez & more

With the promo coming to an end, there’s still plenty to celebrate with these superstars from the Americas.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jun 1, 2020

 

fifa 20 mls latam totssf carlos vela

The FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far promo is almost over, with the MLS and Latin American sides kicking off the final week.

These cards may be from North and South America, but they will still be of use to you in Ultimate Team.

Contents hide
1 MLS
2 LATAM
3 SBCs
4 Objectives

MLS

Whilst we expected the reveal from @EASportsFIFA Twitter it looks as if the MLS and LATAM teams have been leaked on FUTWiz!

futwiz mls totssf fifa 20

The MLS TOTSSF is headlined by a 96-rated Carlos Vela, with support from Atlanta marksman Josef Martinez (OVR 94)

LATAM

Despite not having the licences for a few teams in South America, that hasn’t stopped EA rolling out the LATAM TOTSSF.

futwiz latam totssf fifa 20

Carlos Tevez takes the highest rating with 95, with Igancio Fernandez at 94 as well as Eduardo Salvio.

SBCs

Former Manchester United winger Nani is eligible via SBC!

nani totssf fifa 20

Objectives

Any Chileans out there will be keen to get their hands on Universidad Catolica man Jose Pedro Fuenzalida.

fuenzalida totssf fifa 20

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

