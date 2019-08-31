FIFA 20: Top 7 Strikers (ST, CF) ratings predictions - Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Mbappe & more

The FIFA 20 release is just around the corner, and we are a matter of weeks away from the ratings being revealed.

The old saying goes, you’re only as good as your strikers,

with the forward men the most important on the pitch.

Of course, some of the world’s finest talent are the men

firing in the goals in attack, and it will be interesting to see which stars

have broken into that elite tier over the past 12 months.

RealSport predicts the top seven goal machines on FIFA 20.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94 – 93)

Position: ST, LW

Age: 34

Club: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Country: Portugal

Of course, where else to start than Cristiano Ronaldo. With Lionel Messi likely to play out wide for Barcelona this season, you can find him in our right wingers article, meaning this one is all about CR7.

READ MORE: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) FIFA 20 ratings predictions

The Portuguese had a fine first season with Juventus following the £88 million from Real Madrid, winning Serie A and then the UEFA Nations League with the national team.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the 34-year-old however,

with the Old Lady dumped out of the Coppa Italia in the quarter-finals by Atalanta,

and Ronaldo only the fourth highest amount of goals in the league with 21.

For this reason, expect his rating to drop by one for FIFA

20.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90 – 90)

Position: ST

Age: 31

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Robert Lewandowski comes in at second place after netting 40+

goals in a season for the fourth time in a row. The Bayern Munich man may also

be the wrong side of 30 but he shows no signs of letting up, winning his seventh

Bundesliga title in a row last season.

There will be more pressure on the Pole this term however, without

wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the club, plus he will need to prove

that he still has the ability aged 31.

Five goals in his first two games of the campaign shows he hasn’t lost an inch of his talent and should remain a 90 OVR for FIFA 20.

READ MORE: How to get FIFA 20 for £24.99

Harry Kane (OVR 90 – 90)

Position: ST

Age: 26

Club: Tottenham

Country: England

Some injury problems last season prevent Harry Kane breaking

into the top two, with the Spurs number 9 barely contributing in their run to the

Champions League final – he scored just once in the knockout stages.

Despite signings players over the summer, Spurs look fragile

after seemingly peaking last season with their European efforts, but two goals

in two games thus far shows Kane has returned refreshed.

One more season with no silverware could be the finally straw for Kane, his teammates and the manager, with Christian Eriksen expected to join Kieran Trippier out the exit door.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – 89)

Position: ST

Age: 31

Club: Manchester City

Country: Argentina

Another Premier League season, another campaign with Sergio Aguero netting 20 or more goals – the fifth time in row the Argentine has achieved this.

READ MORE: Manchester City FIFA 20 ratings Prediction

He is another man who will have to deal with the age

question, especially with promising young striker Gabriel Jesus waiting in the

wings for two-and-a-half season so far. Perhaps this is the last year we see

Aguero lead the line?

A confrontation with manager Pep Guardiola after being

substituted in the 2-2 draw with Spurs may have City fans worried for this

season.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 88 – 89)

Position: ST, RW

Age: 20

Club: PSG

Country: France

A World Cup winner at 19, Kylian Mbappe has the world at his

feet. The French wonderkid stepped out of Neymar’s shadow (if he was ever in

it) at PSG last season, netting 39 goals in 43 games, becoming their premier

forward.

What’s next is a much more interesting question, with Mbappe

having accomplished so much so young. With three Ligue 1 titles under his belt

already, the Champions League still eludes him, and there is a sense he may

have to leave European chokers PSG to achieve that dream.

Next summer’s Euros give him another great opportunity to add

to his trophy cabinet, and perhaps its time for him to target the Messi & Ronaldo

numbers we haves seen over the past decade.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – 89)

Position: CF, ST

Age: 28

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

The highest profile transfer of the summer so far, there is pressure on Antoine Griezmann after ditching Atletico Madrid for Barcelona in a £107 million move.

Where he lines up is an interesting question, especially if Neymar joins him at the Camp Nou, but as things stand, he is expected to move out wide to the left wing, where he made his name at Real Sociedad.

READ MORE: Barcelona FIFA 20 ratings prediction

It’s been a solid start for the French world champion netting

a brace in his second game for Barca, and that was without Lionel Messi or Luis

Suarez in the side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – 88)

Position: ST, LM

Age: 30

Club: Arsenal

Country: Gabon

Despite claiming the Premier League Golden Boot (alongside

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s rating

his likely to stay the same for FIFA 20.

The striker does have a habit of missing big opportunities,

and he can’t be let down by his lacklustre Arsenal teammates, despite forming a

frightening strike partnership with Alexandre Lacazette (OVR 85). With Dani

Ceballos (OVR 81) now linking up with them at the Emirates and Nicolas Pepe

(OVR 79) out on the wing, they can cause any defence problems.

31 goals in all competitions last season was a fantastic

return, and he now has the tools to do even better this term.